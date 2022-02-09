Allworth Financial Expands California Presence with Johanson Financial Advisors Partnership

Folsom, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barron's top 50 RIA Allworth Financial[1] has acquired Johanson Financial Advisors (JFA) of Campbell, California. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 2011, the five-person team at JFA manages over $480 million in assets for approximately 280 clients. The agreement with JFA marks Allworth's 18th partnership in four years and brings its total number of offices to 21 across the country.
Said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson, "David Johanson not only runs a thriving, client-focused advisory firm, their rapid growth, combined with his team's passion for helping people achieve their financial, investment, and retirement goals, made entering into this partnership an easy decision."
"I'm not ready to retire, but I wanted to find a partner that would ensure a smooth succession plan for our staff and clients," said JFA Founder and President, David Johanson. "We've grown to such a degree, that I knew that I needed to offload some of the day-to-day business management responsibilities so I could focus all my energy on advising to better serve the future interests of our loyal clients."
"There was more M&A activity in the advisory sector last year than ever before," said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. "And we've found that our service model and our approach to business continue to strongly resonate with RIAs, hybrid advisors, and with broker-dealer affiliated firm principals who are seeking to expand their businesses, take on leadership roles with Allworth, remove some financial risk from the table, or, for others, implement succession plans that provide them, and their employees, with peace of mind."
Allworth Financial, founded in 1993, now has $15 billion in AUM and serves nearly 15,000 clients nationwide.
About Allworth Financial
With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.
1 https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/ria
Sean Harvey Allworth Financial 510-292-1910 sean.harvey@allworthfinancial.com
