Armanino Earns Third Diamond Award and Seventh ClearlyRated Best of Accounting® Award

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced ClearlyRated, a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research, awarded it a Best of Accounting certification for the seventh consecutive year and the firm's third Diamond Award. Armanino earned a Net Promoter Score of 68, nearly doubling the accounting industry average Net Promoter Score of 38.



"Throughout another year of volatility, uncertainty and change, our clients have looked to us as a leader in helping them achieve peak performance today and to help them prepare for tomorrow," said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. "Our high Net Promoter Score continues to reflect our genuine care for our clients and how we anticipate challenges and bring innovative solutions to the table. From our industry expertise to our teams of experts that propel businesses forward, our approach and service truly set us apart. We're delighted to learn that what we do resonates so deeply with our clients, knowing we make an impact on their businesses today that helps them prepare for a more profitable, sustainable future."

ClearlyRated's Net Promoter Score is calculated by measuring the loyalty between a provider and a business through a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey. More than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies use Net Promoter Scores to gain insights into their reputation and success.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Accounting award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as COVID‑19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com."

What Armanino's Clients Are Saying

"As the CFO of a small private company, but one who has worked with a large number of accounting firms over the past nearly 50 years, I am familiar with their competencies and client service orientations. Armanino is a standout in both regards." - Planar Semiconductor, Inc.

"The level of professionalism and value-added services Armanino provides significantly eclipses that of our prior local firm." - The Ensworth School

"Exceptional customer service and a true business partner." - Jewish Free Loan Association

"Incredible responsiveness and understanding of our needs, coupled with great communication and a top-notch team." - Tropos Technologies, Inc.

To learn more about ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting award and Armanino's ranking, visit: https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting/ca-usa/san-ramon-ca/armanino-llp-san-ramon-ca.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( www.armaninollp.com ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. A certified B Corporation®, Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com