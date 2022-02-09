Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Webinar on February 16th at 2pm ET

- Peter Evans, CEO & Director, will provide a corporate overview via a live presentation followed by live Q&A
- Investors and other interested parties are invited to join and learn more about Patriot One's Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform
TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies PAT PTOTF 0PL ("Patriot One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO & Director, Peter Evans, will be presenting Patriot One's story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. This is in addition to the previously announced investor webinar update on Friday, February 11, 2022. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.
Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 2pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration
HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the webinar registration form noted above.
About Patriot One Technologies
Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company's Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.
For further information, please contact:
Patriot One Technologies Inquiries
Investor Relations - United States
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC
New York, NY & Stamford, CT
www.rbmilestone.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cf6a3b7-006b-4d2f-8808-6b9350b40dbf
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.