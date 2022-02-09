XCPCNL Business Services Provides a Corporate Update

Charlotte, North Carolina, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation XCPL, a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill and experience in the consumer products industry, provides a corporate update for the Company's shareholders.
CEO, Tim Matthews states, "I'd like to take the time to transparently address the reasoning behind a Reg A for our company. Our main purpose is to raise capital for the launching of a new business model as well as the start up costs associated with this undertaking. Our goal with Tier one is $2 Million Dollars."
The company's new business model would entail:
- Bitcoin Mines – The purchase of 50 - 75 Bitcoin Mines and overhead associated with data center
- NFT Incubator – Launching of NFT Platform and marketing strategy development
- Costs associated with SEC registration, Disclosures and financial Audits to up list to a higher exchange
"We believe that the raising of these funds are necessary to successfully and efficiently build our business so that we are not only developing a strong foundation, but we will also be increasing value for our shareholders. As we spend time fine-tuning strategies and working diligently to execute this model, we will keep our shareholder informed. We have already begun to create branding through the development of our corporate site, which should be completed soon!" said Mr. Matthews.
XCPCNL Business Services Corporation XCPL encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL.
Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over the Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About XCPCNL
Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com
To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com
For Inquiries:
Email: ir@xcpcnl.com
