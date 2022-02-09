Westwood Holdings Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Competitive performance across key strategies

Double-digit revenue growth powers return to full year profitability

DALLAS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. WHG today reported fourth quarter earnings. Significant items include:

Fourth quarter revenues of $19.4 million compared with $17.9 million in the third quarter and $17.1 million a year ago.

Net income of $2.8 million compared with $1.9 million in the third quarter and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $9.8 million in 2021 versus a net loss of $8.9 million in the previous year.

Our LargeCap Value, SmallCap Value, Alternative Income and Select Equity strategies beat their primary benchmarks for the quarter.

SmallCap Value achieved a top quartile peer ranking, and LargeCap Value, Alternative Income and Select Equity ranked in the top third of their peer groups for the quarter.

Westwood held $80.2 million in cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2021, up $3.6 million from September 30, 2021.

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2021 was $117.9 million and we continue to have no debt.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $4.7 million compared with $3.7 million in the third quarter and $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on April 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2022.

Brian Casey, Westwood's President and CEO, commented, "The fourth quarter's accomplishments built upon our many substantial achievements reported earlier last year. Our investment teams delivered solid performance and competitive peer rankings in key products while our sales teams generated positive fund flows across many products, enabling assets under management ("AUM") to grow from $13.0 billion to $14.5 billion by year end. Revenues grew 13% from 2020's fourth quarter, which powered a 27% increase in economic earnings and a 50% jump in diluted EPS from 2021's third quarter. We launched three mutual funds and achieved strong client retention in Wealth Management while adding new accounts along with a new client portal to enhance the investor experience. I am very pleased to report that our businesses performed very well last year: we restored dividends and paid a special dividend, we bought back stock, and, best of all, we returned Westwood to profitability!"

Revenues of $19.4 million increased $2.3 million from 2020's fourth quarter principally due to higher average AUM. Revenues rose $1.5 million versus the third quarter principally on higher average AUM and higher performance fees.

AUM of $14.5 billion at December 31, 2021 rose from $13.8 billion at September 30, 2021 principally due to market appreciation.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million exceeded the third quarter's $1.9 million due to higher revenues and unrealized appreciation on private investments, partially offset by one-time expenses related to administrative reorganization of our mutual funds. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.36 compared to $0.24 per share for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $4.7 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to the third quarter's $3.7 million, or $0.47 per share.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million was consistent with the prior year's fourth quarter as revenues and expenses increased at the same pace. Diluted EPS of $0.36 repeated 2020's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $4.7 million, or $0.59 per share, rose from $4.6 million, or $0.58 per share, in 2020's fourth quarter.

2021 net income of $9.8 million compared to 2020's net loss of $8.9 million on higher revenues, higher realized gains on private investments and the impact of non-recurring items during 2020, partially offset by higher income taxes and mutual fund expenses. Diluted EPS was $1.23 per share compared with a loss of $1.12 per share for 2020. Economic EPS of $2.20 compared with $0.91 in 2020.

Economic earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in the following distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, and Liquid Alternatives, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements

the composition and market value of our AUM; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; our stockholder rights agreement may make it more difficult for others to obtain control over us, even if it would be beneficial to our stockholders; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; in addition to our stockholder rights agreement, our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; our relationships with investment consulting firms; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 12,081 $ 12,011 $ 8,751 Performance-based 1,376 — 1,400 Trust fees 5,797 5,952 6,168 Trust performance-based 101 — 289 Other, net 36 (103) 505 Total revenues 19,391 17,860 17,113 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 10,479 10,268 9,171 Sales and marketing 388 292 248 Westwood mutual funds 1,084 814 311 Information technology 1,971 1,937 1,892 Professional services 920 726 1,054 General and administrative 2,181 1,779 2,111 Loss on foreign currency transactions — — 12 Total expenses 17,023 15,816 14,799 Net operating income 2,368 2,044 2,314 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments 327 (13) 198 Investment income 306 131 (21) Other income 212 198 33 Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary — — 24 Income before income taxes 3,213 2,360 2,548 Provision for income taxes 400 481 (267) Net income $ 2,813 $ 1,879 $ 2,815 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments — — 24 Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary — — (24) Total comprehensive income $ 2,813 $ 1,879 $ 2,815 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,842,867 7,887,259 7,830,115 Diluted 7,910,673 7,956,081 7,838,504 Economic Earnings $ 4,654 $ 3,706 $ 4,571 Economic EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.58 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 2.60 $ 0.00





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 45,927 $ 38,028 Performance-based 3,335 2,808 Trust fees 24,030 23,563 Trust performance-based 101 366 Other, net (339) 346 Total revenues 73,054 65,111 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 42,532 42,141 Sales and marketing 1,280 1,194 Westwood mutual funds 2,657 1,681 Information technology 8,161 8,111 Professional services 4,391 4,271 General and administrative 8,074 8,941 Impairment expense — 3,403 Gain on foreign currency transactions — (1,184) Total expenses 67,095 68,558 Net operating income (loss) 5,959 (3,447) Realized gains on private investments 8,371 — Net change in unrealized depreciation on private investments (1,797) (711) Investment income 868 604 Other income 602 135 Foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary — (4,169) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,003 (7,588) Provision for income taxes 4,240 1,359 Net income (loss) $ 9,763 $ (8,947) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments — (1,226) Reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments to net income (loss) upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary — 4,169 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,763 $ (6,004) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.24 $ (1.12) Diluted $ 1.23 $ (1.12) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,875,395 7,987,554 Diluted 7,927,972 7,987,554 Economic Earnings $ 17,458 $ 7,284 Economic EPS $ 2.20 $ 0.91 Dividends declared per share $ 2.95 $ 0.43





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(unaudited)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,206 $ 13,016 Accounts receivable 11,152 9,450 Investments, at fair value 65,024 69,542 Income taxes receivable 233 1,700 Other current assets 2,246 2,606 Total current assets 93,861 96,314 Investments 4,455 8,154 Noncurrent investments at fair value 4,513 3,527 Goodwill 16,401 16,401 Deferred income taxes 848 1,468 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,868 6,103 Intangible assets, net 11,911 13,535 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,637 and $8,056 2,114 3,186 Other long-term assets 634 464 Total long-term assets 45,744 52,838 Total assets $ 139,605 $ 149,152 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,637 $ 1,627 Dividends payable 1,800 810 Compensation and benefits payable 9,530 7,448 Operating lease liabilities 1,409 1,718 Income taxes payable 466 191 Total current liabilities 15,842 11,794 Accrued dividends 1,133 526 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 4,724 6,121 Total long-term liabilities 5,857 6,647 Total liabilities 21,699 18,441 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 10,658,644 and outstanding 8,253,491 shares at December 31, 2021; issued 10,500,549 and outstanding 8,326,948 shares at December 31, 2020 107 105 Additional paid-in capital 195,187 210,268 Treasury stock, at cost – 2,405,154 shares at December 31, 2021; 2,173,559 shares at December 31, 2020 (81,750) (77,967) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 4,362 (1,695) Total stockholders' equity 117,906 130,711 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 139,605 $ 149,152





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 9,763 $ (8,947) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 750 921 Amortization of intangible assets 1,624 1,721 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments 1,845 1,056 Realized gains on private investments (8,371) — Stock-based compensation expense 5,835 6,701 Deferred income taxes 620 754 Loss on asset disposition — 48 Gain on asset disposition (148) — Non-cash lease expense 1,235 1,500 Impairment of goodwill — 3,403 Currency translation adjustment reclassification — 4,169 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities 4,513 (19,562) Accounts receivable (1,702) 3,683 Other current assets 189 (170) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,009 (526) Compensation and benefits payable 2,042 (2,270) Income taxes payable 1,750 (690) Other liabilities (1,569) (1,561) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,385 (9,770) Cash flows from investing activities: Sale of investments 9,258 — Purchases of investments (15) — Purchases of property and equipment (178) (93) Proceeds on sale of property and equipment 501 89 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,566 (4) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of treasury stock (2,990) (12,952) Purchases of treasury stock for employee stock plans — (697) Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (884) (1,120) Cash dividends (22,932) (11,043) Net cash used in financing activities (26,806) (25,812) Effect of currency rate changes on cash 45 (1,164) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,190 (36,750) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,016 49,766 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,206 $ 13,016 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,858 $ 1,271 Accrued dividends $ 2,933 $ 1,336





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Economic Earnings

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings as net income (loss) plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, impairment expense, amortization of intangible assets, currency translation adjustment reclassification and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net Income $ 2,813 $ 1,879 $ 2,815 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,375 1,362 1,292 Add: Intangible amortization 406 406 428 Add: Currency translation adjustment reclassification — — (24) Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization 60 59 60 Economic Earnings $ 4,654 $ 3,706 $ 4,571 Diluted weighted average shares 7,910,673 7,956,081 7,838,504 Economic EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.58



