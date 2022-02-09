Strata Ranked No. 1 in KLAS with Highest Customer Satisfaction Ratings for 16th Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology (Strata), a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare, today announced that the company earned top honors as the KLAS Category Leader for Business Decision Support in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. With a customer satisfaction score of 92.2 out of 100, Strata earned the top ranking for decision support solutions in healthcare information technology for the 16th consecutive year.



"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The annual Best in KLAS ratings are based on feedback from tens of thousands of interviews with healthcare providers conducted throughout the year evaluating their level of satisfaction with over 1,000 healthcare information technology applications. This year, 100% of Strata customers said the company is part of their long-term plans.

"We're so fortunate at Strata to have the opportunity to support over half of U.S healthcare – 2,000 hospitals and 400 health systems – during such a challenging and critical time. The COVID-19 pandemic created the biggest financial crisis in the history of healthcare and I'm incredibly proud of how our team stepped up for and delivered on what's most important – serving our customers," stated Dan Michelson, Chief Executive Officer of Strata. "Healthcare providers will continue to face significant challenges. The fact that 100% of our customers view us as a critical long-term partner is reflective of our innovation, our commitment to service and the trust we have built in this market. As hospitals and health systems continue their recovery, they know that Strata is here to help."

Strata is a cloud-based platform that helps healthcare providers better plan, analyze and perform, driving margin to fuel their clinical mission. With a customer base representing over half of U.S. healthcare, Strata helps hospitals and health systems separate the signal from the noise, providing unique insight to enable data-driven decisions that improve both clinical and financial performance.

Customer Commentary

In determining its rankings, KLAS collects quantitative and qualitative feedback from healthcare providers regarding the applications that they use. The following are a few of the comments from Strata customers, reported by KLAS:

Market Position and Prominence: "I would recommend Strata in general. They are a very good company. They are the Epic of the hospital decision support space. Strata is at the top of the heap." – VP, July 2021

"I would recommend Strata in general. They are a very good company. They are the Epic of the hospital decision support space. Strata is at the top of the heap." – VP, July 2021 Customer Engagement: "We work with wonderful teams at Strata Decision Technology. Our engagement with them has been smooth. We know who the members of our engagement and consulting teams are. They support us very well. The vendor's people are clear about what we need to do. I could call all of their consultants with a question and all of them would give me the same answer. They are amazing." – Director, March 2021

"We work with wonderful teams at Strata Decision Technology. Our engagement with them has been smooth. We know who the members of our engagement and consulting teams are. They support us very well. The vendor's people are clear about what we need to do. I could call all of their consultants with a question and all of them would give me the same answer. They are amazing." – Director, March 2021 Executive Support and Involvement: "Strata Decision Technology has very good support. That is one of the things I appreciate about them. They do quarterly updates and give us the ability to go in and comment on areas where we would like to see improvements. We get notified if they accept our idea and are going to put it into a quarterly update at some point. One of the vendor's executives is in contact with one of our executives on a pretty regular basis." – Director, September 2021



The full 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report is available at www.klasresearch.com .

To learn more about or set up a demonstration of Strata solutions, click here.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at www.klasresearch.com.

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides a cloud-based platform for software and service solutions to help healthcare providers better analyze, plan, and perform in support of caring for their community and reducing the cost of care. Our customer base includes over 2,000 hospitals and over 400 healthcare delivery systems. Founded in 1996, our mission is to Help Heal Healthcare™. For more information, please go to www.stratadecision.com.

Contacts

Alex Foley

strata@matternow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2449c80a-af28-4bde-8ce3-80e8e7a57c81