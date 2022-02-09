BRODSKY & SMITH INVESTIGATION UPDATE: US Ecology, Inc. (Nasdaq - ECOL), Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE - SAVE), CHW Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – CHWA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
US Ecology, Inc. (Nasdaq - ECOL)
Under the terms of the agreement, US Ecology will be acquired by Republic Services, Inc. ("Republic") (NYSE - RSG). US Ecology shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each existing US Ecology share they own. The investigation concerns whether the US Ecology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Republic is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/us-ecology-inc-nasdaq-ecol/.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE - SAVE)
Under the terms of the agreement, Spirit will be acquired by Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier") (Nasdaq - ULCC). Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier's closing stock price of $12.39 on February 4, 2022. The investigation concerns whether the Spirit Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Frontier is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $40.77 for Spirit's shares.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/spirit-airlines-inc-nyse-save/.
CHW Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – CHWA)
Under the terms of the agreement, CHW, a SPAC, will combine with Wag Labs, Inc. ("Wag!"), an American pet services marketplace platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services, and result in Wag! becoming a publicly-listed company. CHW shareholders will retain ownership of 27% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the CHW Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/chw-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-chwa/.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
