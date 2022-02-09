DELSEY PARIS Revamps the Iconic CHATELET Line

PARIS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELSEY PARIS , the premium French luggage brand known for its Parisian elegance, innovative design and high-quality pieces, reveals today the new and refreshed version of CHATELET. The latest revival of the line, CHATELET AIR 2.0, caters to those familiar with the iconic collection but also appeals to jet-set lovers that are looking for a stylish travel companion.



CHATELET's name comes from the central district of Paris and evokes the district's refined style. It's easy to fall in love with the romance radiating from CHATELET AIR 2.0 and its release comes just in time for Valentine's Day. This refreshed line features shock-absorbing corner protectors for extra-durability, soft-touch lining treated with SILVADUR™* antimicrobial technology and DELSEY's patented ZIP SECURITECH®. The collection now features new blue and pink shades, while still offering iconic favorites like chocolate brown and angora (white). It has also been designed to be lighter than ever so travelers can pack more for their getaways. For the first time, the line features a trunk format, ideal for longer trips, especially road trips as it is shaped to fit perfectly in the trunk of a car. Additionally, the carry-on version in the collection has a standout feature of a USB port (power bank not included) to aid in charging a traveler's electronic devices on the go. One-of-a-kind accessories are also arriving to compliment the stylish luggage pieces. From shoulder bags to backpacks, travelers can complete their travel ensemble with these chic additions.

"CHATELET is DELSEY PARIS' signature piece that fully encompasses the brand's identity," said DELSEY PARIS US Director of Marketing, Coralie Lindvay. "The new look still stays true to the heart and soul of CHATELET but now brings forward a sense of youth and playfulness. The bold blue and pink colors are a very exciting addition to the collection. And the new styles provide travelers with matching options for daily use or longer journeys."

To learn more about DELSEY PARIS products or to purchase a piece from the CHATELET AIR 2.0 collection, visit CHATELET 2.0 Collection . CHATELET AIR 2.0 retail prices range from $59 -$419.

ABOUT DELSEY PARIS

An iconic brand, DELSEY PARIS is a French company and a creator of luggage since 1946. For 75 years DELSEY PARIS has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY PARIS creates ingenious baggage developed to accompany travelers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journeys, both professional and personal. With strength grounded in expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations and recognized by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY PARIS brings together style and functionality to create products that reflect the personality of each consumer. Today the brand is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries.

*SILVADUR™ is a trademark of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. and its affiliates.

