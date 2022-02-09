Crypto Country Club Signs First PGA Tour Athlete NFT Joel Dahmen

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Country Club (CCC), an NFT project based out of Austin, are proud to welcome PGA TOUR player Joel Dahmen Wednesday. Dahmen is the first PGA TOUR player to become an ambassador of an NFT project.
Fresh off a Top-10 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dahmen is set to debut his CCC ambassadorship this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
"I've been interested in the crypto(currency) and NFT space for a while now, and this project felt like a perfect fit, for me and my team," Dahmen explained. "I've gotten a chance to interact with the members and founders of the project in person and on Discord, which is also new to me, and I'm excited about what's ahead with this CCC crew. Golfers and golf fans will be able to see the seriousness of this relationship, the value they get, and appeal to the everyday hack like myself."
Crypto Country Club was founded to form an engaged and welcoming community centered around golf and crypto - both of which can be intimidating. CCC intends to bridge that gap and make both more approachable. CCC's NFTs act as a club membership card, with the token holder getting access to real-life benefits.
"I've been a lifelong golfer and have been in the crypto space for three years now, and I really wanted to create something to showcase to golfers what could be possible," Kyler Dawson, Co-Founder of CCC said. "Adding someone like Joel as an ambassador, who is known not only for his fun personality but also his drive and on-course competitiveness, will really help us showcase our community and NFTs to the golf world."
Look out for additional activations between Dahmen and Crypto Country Club throughout 2022 as well as additional athlete ambassador announcements. For more information about the project, visit www.cryptocountryclubnft.com/ccc-wmo-takeover
ABOUT CRYPTO COUNTRY CLUB
Founded in 2021, CCC is based in Austin, Texas. The project is currently 6.5% minted with 1,000 members in the Discord. CCC's passion is to build an all-inclusive country club atmosphere for people who love crypto, NFTs, golf, and good vibes. Crypto CC's first 10,000 Founding Member NFTs will be randomly generated using carefully curated traits with heavy inspiration from the crypto and golf industries.
Kyler Dawson | Co-Founder
kyler@cryptocountryclubnft.com
ABOUT JOEL DAHMEN
Widely known for his personality and cult following on the PGA TOUR, Joel Dahmen broke through with his first win last season at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Dahmen went on to finish 52nd in the FedExCup Standings. Dahmen is represented by Makers Sports, and currently holds deals with PXG, Mutual of Omaha, MGM Resorts, Bet MGM, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Barbasol.
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.