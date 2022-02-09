Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation on Behalf of Shareholders of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, now known as Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("DCRB" or "Decarbonization Plus") breached their fiduciary duties to DCRB's shareholders.



The investigation concerns whether the board of directors or senior management of DCRB, now known as Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors") HYZN, failed to manage Decarbonization Plus in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to DCRB's shareholders, and whether DCRB's shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On July 15, 2021, DCRB shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021 approved a merger between DCRB and Hyzon Motors. On September 28, 2021, Blue Orca Capital issued a report critical of Hyzon Motors and its business prospects.

On January 12, 2022, Hyzon Motors said that it had been subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with Blue Orca's claims.

FORMER DECARBONIZATION PLUS SHAREHOLDERS MAY HAVE LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST DCRB'S DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS. DCRB SHAREHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE DCRB INVESTIGATION AND POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.