The Black & Brown Opportunities for Profit BUILD Academy in San Bernardino Announces Enrollment for Participation in Entrepreneurial Program to Help Women of Color

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Black & Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) BUILD Academy is excited to offer aspiring Black and Brown women entrepreneurs who live in the Inland Empire the opportunity to enroll in a first-of-its-kind program that teaches women how to build, launch and scale equitable and successful businesses.
The BBOP Build Program is a project of Time for Change Foundation, where Black and Brown women have increased access to capital and support from an ecosystem of mentors and peers created by and for women who look like them.
The Program design includes a six-month hybrid three-step model led by industry experts designed to give Black and Brown women equitable access to training, resources, and strategies to help them create innovative ideas to market, grow a business, and advance their product or service.
"We know that women are not short of ideas, they are short of opportunities, so we wanted to create a space that gives women of color an opportunity to make their dreams a reality," said Kim Carter, Founder and Ambassador with Time for Change Foundation.
A virtual informational training webinar is being held on Feb. 26 from 12 to 2 pm to provide details about the BBOP BUILD program and provide further information on how women can apply.
"We're inviting women with a business mindset and the desire to start, structure or solidify a business to register for this event," said Vanessa Perez, Executive Director with Time for Change Foundation.
Registration for this virtual webinar is now open and will close on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. Space is limited and on a first come, first served basis, so applicants are encouraged to apply quickly.
Interested aspiring Black and Brown female entrepreneurs can click here to apply. For more information, email vanessa@timeforchangefoundation.org or visit: www.bbopbusinessacademy.com.
