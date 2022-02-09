Broad Arrow Group Launches Full-Service Collector Car Financing Division Led by Industry Veterans Karsten Le Blanc and Kenneth Ahn

DETROIT, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Capital LLC ("Broad Arrow Capital") launches today as a specialty financing company that aims to provide collector car financing solutions to high-net-worth individuals and businesses, especially where financing options from traditional banks and lending institutions are limited due to the age or value of the collector cars. The company will primarily focus on providing loans greater than $150,000 / £100,000 / €125,000, secured by collector cars.
Broad Arrow Capital is led by a team with over 60 combined years of finance, banking, legal, and collector car industry experience. Both Kenneth Ahn and Karsten Le Blanc previously founded and ran some of the most respected collector car financing businesses in North America and the UK. They are joined by Mike Mortorano who will provide legal and administrative expertise.
Kenneth Ahn, Chief Executive Officer of Broad Arrow Group, the parent company of Broad Arrow Capital noted, "I am excited to announce the launch of Broad Arrow Capital, our dedicated collector car financing business. We are committed to providing our clients with bespoke financing options for their valuable collector cars, especially for high-end classics and collector cars where financing options from traditional lenders may be limited. We have a highly experienced team with a proven track record, a strong balance sheet, and partnerships that uniquely position us to serve our clients globally."
Karsten Le Blanc, Chief Financial Officer of Broad Arrow Group goes on to say, "The launch of Broad Arrow Capital marks an important step in establishing Broad Arrow Group in the market. Broad Arrow Capital enables us to provide financing options for high-net-worth clients seeking to unlock equity in their cars or collection, obtain acquisition financing, or secure advances on consigned property to be sold at private sales or auction. We are excited to serve our clients in North America, UK, and Europe with our commitment to utmost professionalism and transparency."
About Broad Arrow Capital, Collectors Garage and Broad Arrow Group
Broad Arrow Capital has offices in both the United Kingdom and United States and will provide tailored loans and financing to eligible high-net-worth individuals, accredited investors, and businesses secured by their collector cars in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Learn more at broadarrowcapital.com.
Collectors Garage, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with offices in New York, Florida, and Southern California, is a dedicated private sales business of Broad Arrow Group, Inc. Collectors Garage is focused on offering a curated portfolio of high-quality collector cars for immediate purchase and providing the best advice and service for car collectors and enthusiasts buying and selling collector cars through private sales. Learn more at collectorsgarage.com.
Broad Arrow Group represents the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at broadarrowgroup.com.
For additional information please contact Ian Kelleher at ian.kelleher@broadarrowgroup.com or at 917-971-4008
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.