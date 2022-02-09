TrueCommerce Announces Dana Schultz-Ramos as its New Global Chief People Officer

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, announced today that Dana Schultz-Ramos has joined its executive team as Chief People Officer to spearhead the company's global workforce growth and development.



"Dana is joining us at the next stage of our rapid expansion that requires special focus on nurturing our diverse and very talented team across multiple regions, as well as attracting new talent," said TrueCommerce CEO, John Fay. "Her deep Human Resources expertise will help us keep and grow our world-class team to power our objective of becoming the leading global connectivity and managed service platform in supply chain."

Dana joins TrueCommerce with extensive and successful experience across a wide range of Human Resources disciplines, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, compensation and benefits, performance management, organizational design, and acquisition integration.

Most recently, Dana was the Senior Vice President (SVP) of People at Social Solutions, a technology firm that provides industry-leading data solutions to measure and impact social change. She was responsible for all aspects of HR including integration of international acquisitions and was executive sponsor of the company's diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Prior to Social Solutions, Dana was a Senior Human Resources Executive at Businessolver, a benefits technology company offering a configurable SaaS platform. During Dana's tenure, Businessolver grew from 400 employees to 1500. Dana started her Human Resources career at Target after originally serving as a teacher in Wayzata, Minnesota.

As Chief People Officer at TrueCommerce, Dana Schultz-Ramos will oversee the company's talent acquisition, employee engagement, compensation and benefits, performance management, organizational design, and acquisition integration globally.

"I'm excited to join TrueCommerce as the company is rapidly building out its worldwide presence and adding new products and services," Schultz-Ramos said. "Having a knowledgeable, engaged workforce is a key element in this process. I'm looking forward to growing TrueCommerce as a beacon for industry talent, and a great place to work and develop a career."

