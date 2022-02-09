Photronics to Report First Quarter Earnings

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. PLAB, a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to announce financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the market opens.
Photronics will host a public conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. During the call, company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Some responses may contain information not previously disclosed. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the "Investors" section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call may dial (877) 377-7095 or (408) 774-4601 outside of the United States and Canada (conference ID: 5762238). It is suggested that participants dial in five minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.