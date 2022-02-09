Sportsbet.io Brings Sports Legends to Life with Integrated Hologram Notifications

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading crypto-first sports betting brand Sportsbet.io is bringing sporting legends including Aussie cricketer Brett Lee, Brazilian World Cup winner Denilson and the 'Romford Pelé' Ray Parlour to life in the form of holograms, thanks to technology from 2mee.

2mee Brings Sports Holograms to Sportbet

2mee's technology (also known as Direct Human Messaging) will change the game for Sportsbet.io users by replacing onsite notifications with the virtual legends sent as 'Holograms', who will deliver offers and other relevant information to players in a playful and exciting manner.

Joe McCallum, head of sportsbook at Sportsbet.io, stated that:

"Thanks to 2mee, we can bring Sportsbet.io ambassadors to life for our users around the world. Instead of standard notifications, Sportsbet.io players now receive personal offers and updates from sporting legends including Brett Lee and Denilson. This is what we mean when we talk about putting our customers at the center of the universe."

Sportsbet.io is the first crypto operator to integrate hologram notifications to its core CRM strategy by using brand ambassadors such as cricket legend Brett Lee, former sumo wrestler Baruto, and football legends like Ray Parlour and Matt Le Tissier to offer fully personalized and timely offers based on individual gameplay.

Early Impact on Engagement

2mee's technological breakthrough has enabled integrated human holograms to send people messages and place them in the familiar context of a phone or website. The hologram's authentic feel can dominate the screen and deliver anything from bonuses to important updates.

James Riley, CEO at 2mee, stated:

"2mee has successfully developed a patented next-generation communications technology that actually sends people as messages across app and web channels. Technology should empower human experiences and deliver unparalleled, authentic connectivity between brands and their audiences, 2mee does just that. This is especially true in such a noisy digital marketplace where even the top brands are often resigned to driving high-volume communications tactics for low-margin returns.

In a short period, we have seen our clients significantly raise their engagement levels, lower their acquisition costs, while driving up loyalty and retention, with Sportsbet.io being a prime example of what you can achieve when you rebalance human connection with technology. SportsBet.io is a brand which understands that dynamic and it is fantastic to be working with such a forward-thinking team."

Since deploying the Hologram messaging service on the company's website, Sportsbet.io has seen incredible levels of engagement from their customers - averaging 51% CTR, way above industry standards.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provide an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

About 2mee

2mee is a communications technology company driven by direct human connection in a digital world. Our patented technology delivers record engagement levels in multi-channel digital marketing & communications for sports, gaming, brands, media entertainment, and governments.

Unlike other messaging technology providers who focus on high volume / low margin push emails, SMS, and ad-display marketing, 2mee delivers market-leading digital engagement rates through its Direct Human Messaging service. 2mee delivers cut-through.

Sportsbet.io Socials

Website | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Claudia

Contact Email: press@yolo.com

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment