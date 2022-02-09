BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/21 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. BABB announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2021, reporting net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2021, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, versus revenues of $2,372,000 and a loss of $66,000, or a loss of $0.01 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2020.



Income from operations for fiscal 2021 is $542,000 compared to $233,000 in 2020. In fiscal 2021, even though Covid and Covid variants continued through the year, our net operating income before interest, other and taxes, exceeded 2019 by $68,000. The tax provision expense was $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021 compared to $300,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. The expense was $181,000 higher in 2020, due to an adjustment of the estimate of utilizable net operating losses in future years, resulting in a decrease in the related deferred tax asset, and an ending net deferred tax liability as of November 30, 2020.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2021, were $2,530,000 versus $2,138,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. Expenses increased $392,000 in 2021 primarily due to a $309,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses and the balance in general and administrative expenses.

During fiscal 2020 BAB Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BAB, Inc. received a Paycheck Protection Program loan ("PPP") in the amount of $228,000 which was forgiven in full on December 8, 2020. In fiscal 2021 the $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com .

BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Year Ended 2021 2020 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 1,678,970 $ 1,379,153 21.7 % Franchise and area development fee revenue 49,595 21,955 125.9 % Licensing fees and other income 362,943 298,766 21.5 % Marketing Fund revenue 980,630 671,659 46.0 % Total Revenue 3,072,138 2,371,533 29.5 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 1,544,668 1,462,921 5.6 % Depreciation and amortization 5,116 3,562 43.6 % Marketing Fund expenses 980,630 671,659 46.0 % Total Operating Expense 2,530,414 2,138,142 18.3 % Income before interest, other and taxes 541,724 233,391 132.1 % Interest income 417 378 Debt forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan 228,155 - Income before provision for income taxes 770,296 233,769 229.5 % Current tax expense (40,000 ) (15,000 ) 166.7 % Deferred tax expense (79,174 ) (284,940 ) -72.2 % Total Tax Provision (119,174 ) (299,940 ) -60.3 % Net Income/(Loss) $ 651,122 $ (66,171 ) -1084.0 % Earnings/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.09 (0.01 ) Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508



