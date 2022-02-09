Thermoplastic Pipe Market to reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent thermoplastic pipe market report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the thermoplastic pipe market was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2021, is projected to reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2032, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% over the projected period of 2022-2032.



Attributes Details Thermoplastic Pipe Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 4.5% Thermoplastic Pipe Market (2026) US$ 3.3 Bn Thermoplastic Pipe Market Attraction Rise in offshore and onshore production activities makes Asia Pacific an attractive market

The immediate consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in demand for thermoplastic pipes that are being used to transport oil and gas to end users' locations.

Furthermore, the pandemic has disrupted the water treatment industry, of which thermoplastic composite pipes are an essential element.

Industrial operations were halted due to the implementation of strict lockdown procedures. In addition, the thermoplastic piping systems' operation was constrained by a lack of manpower and a decline in logistical operations.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14268

The growing use of RTP pipe in the water and wastewater treatment industries is expected to drive up demand for thermoplastic pipes worldwide.

Given the rising importance of deep and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production and exploration operations as demand for fossil fuels has increased, offshore drilling and production activities are likely to grow at a faster rate than onshore activities during the next five years. As a result, the application of thermoplastic composite pipe in offshore products, including flowlines, umbilicals, and risers, is expected to drive the thermoplastic pipe market in the oil and gas industry.

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) are being utilized to replace medium-pressure steel pipes in the oil and gas industry.

Due to their cost-effectiveness and good chemical resistance capabilities, many types of thermoplastic pipes made from engineering thermoplastic grades such as polyethylene (PE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) have been widely employed.

Higher thermoplastic composite pipes offer better abrasion resistance, are less flammable, and emit less smoke and harmful fumes. Still, they come at a higher cost of raw materials and fabrication. Thermoplastic composite pipes are 20–100 times more expensive than steel pipes, making them unsuitable for items like pipes. This has become the most prevalent roadblock for the thermoplastic pipe business.

As shallow-water oil and gas resources run out, thermoplastic pipe manufacturers are turning to deep- and ultra-deepwater off the shores of Brazil, Norway, Angola, and the United States.

Since thermoplastic composite pipes are lighter than flexible steel pipes, they may be installed using less complex and costly equipment. The flexibility of the pipes, which may be transported to the job site in long coils, and the possibility of using no-dig technology to install them assist in minimizing jointing and traffic interruption. As a result of the advantages of implementing flexible thermoplastic composite pipes in deep- and ultra-deepwater applications, the thermoplastic pipe market is anticipated to grow.

Large-scale production of thermoplastic composite pipes is challenging because of the standardisation, contributing to the overall high cost of thermoplastic pipes.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14268

Key Takeaways:

With a thermoplastic pipe market share of over 30%, North America is estimated to maintain its dominant position in the thermoplastic pipe market.

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes account for 30% of the market in the United States.

North America reigned supreme in the RTP market in 2019, with a valuation of US$ 81 Mn, owing to the shale gas effect and massive ongoing expansions in the United States.

According to the research, the offshore reinforced thermoplastic pipes market in Asia is predicted to increase from US$ 2.18 billion in 2020 to US$ 2.7 billion by 2031.

Comparative View of Adjacent Thermoplastic Pipe Market

Attributes Thermoplastic Pipe Market Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market CAGR(2022 - 2032) 4.5% 4% 6.5% Market Value(2026) US$ 3.3 Bn US$ 4 Bn US$ 7 Bn Growth Factor As offshore oil and gas production activities return to normalcy after COVID-19's influence, demand for thermoplastic pipe has grown significantly. Potential of reinforced thermoplastic pipes for controlling the operating costs, compliance, lead time, maintenance costs, and total costs of ownership is driving high demand. Demand for high-performance, recyclable, and lightweight materials for interior and exterior auto part applications generates high sales. Opportunity Manufacturers can prioritize development of cost-effective and high-grade thermoplastic composite pipes to improve sales. Investment in compounded TPO could bring lucrative opportunities. Manufacturers can focus on increasing the tensile strength of materials to boost adoption. Key Trends Popularity of flexible composite pipes to boost sales of thermoplastic pipe. Replacement of thermoplastic polymers with TPOs to offer opportunities. China being the global manufacturers of fiberglass to offer substantial expansion opportunities.

Request Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14268

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players are NOV (US), Wienerberger (Austria), TechnipFMC (UK), Georg Fischer (Switzerland), and Advanced Drainage Systems (US). The leading thermoplastic pipe manufacturers are adopting various strategies to increase their thermoplastic pipe market share.

TechnipFMC purchased Magma Global's outstanding shares in October 2021 and will use Magma Global's technology to manufacture Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCPs) made of PEEK polymer. Magma Global's expertise will be combined with TechnipFMC's thermoplastic piping systems to build a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) used in Brazil's pre-salt fields.

Wienerberger bought the entire stock of FloPlast and Cork Plastics in July 2021. Both firms' product ranges are focused on rainfall, roofline, and drainage products. As a result of the acquisition, Wienerberger is projected to become a full-service provider of managed greywater and stormwater solutions in the residential sector.

FGS Brasil Industria e Comércio (FGS), Cajamar (Brazil), a manufacturer of polyethylene thermoplastic piping systems, was bought by GF Piping Systems, a part of Georg Fischer, in December 2020. GF Piping Systems was able to increase its position in Brazil and South America due to the acquisition.



Subsea 7 granted NOV a contract in July 2020 to construct a flexible thermoplastic piping system, including flexible thermoplastic piping systems and associated ancillary components, for Woodside's Sangoma Phase 1 project offshore Senegal, West Africa.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14268

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Oil and Gas Domain

Solar Panel Tracking Mounts Market: Increasing penetration is expected to drive the growth of the solar panel tracking mounts market over the forecast period.

Solar Inverter Market: With the increasing prevalence of alternative energy sources and growing number of technological innovations, the solar power industry is gaining ever-increasing importance in the commercial and residential landscape.

Hydrogenerators Market: Increasing focus of numerous countries on developing their healthcare infrastructure, the demand for uninterrupted power supply is anticipated to grow in the coming years.

Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market: Natural gas storage technologies play vital role in maintaining the reliable supply needed to cater the demands of consumers.

Seismic Services Market: Presence of a large number of exploration and production sites in the Middle East boosts the demand for the seismic services market.

LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market: Global consumption of LNG is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period driven by environmental requirement on emissions reductions and increasing energy demands.

Oil and Gas Field Services Market: The increasing demand for petrochemicals and energy coupled with growing investments in oil & gas exploration activities is expected to drive the Oil and Gas Field Services market during the forecast period.

Wellhead System Market: The emergence of clean technology is expected to bring new innovations in the conventional wellhead system.

Blowout Preventers Market: Rising subsea drilling activities and the necessity for effective oil and gas production propel the demand for blowout preventers systems.

Oilfield Roller Chain Market: Increasing oil & gas demand across the world is anticipated to drive growth in the global oilfield roller chain market during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thermoplastic-pipe-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/thermoplastic-pipe-market