FullThrottle Partners With Spectrum Reach® to Launch SmartScheduler, a New Data-Driven Media Buying Platform for Auto Marketers

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end privacy-compliant first party data platform that helps marketers identify and target audiences and measure results, and Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., CHTR, today announced the launch of SmartScheduler, a buying and attribution platform for data-informed linear cable, streaming TV, broadcast radio, and streaming audio for auto buyers.
"With our partnership with Spectrum Reach, we've taken a giant leap forward in the video space, and are now able to more comprehensively articulate the auto-shopper journey, beyond the traditional analytics and digital clicks the industry uses," says Amol Waishampayan, Chief Product Officer at FullThrottle Technologies.
Smart Scheduler's innovative technology infuses linear and streaming video buys with local auto retailers' proprietary data which is then analyzed via FullThrottle's Zerograph Identity Solution, the leading anonymized identification and marketing platform.
SmartScheduler is connected to Spectrum Reach's advertising solutions and allows buyers to purchase and ultimately measure linear and streaming activations facilitated by the platform. Leveraging Spectrum Reach's aggregated and de-identified data, SmartScheduler provides the ultimate closed-loop attribution solution in the video space for auto buyers.
"With SmartScheduler, we can make the scheduling process more efficient for our auto retail clients by helping them better find, reach and measure the most valuable in-market shoppers," said Beth Plummer, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Office, Spectrum Reach.
SmartScheduler offers the ability to:
- Facilitate easier and quicker privacy-compliant, data-driven media activations;
- Measure the true influence of linear and streaming TV throughout the shopper journey;
- Validate linear TV and streaming TV spend with AI-powered reporting.
About FullThrottle
FullThrottle is an end-to-end, first party data platform that facilitates identification, marketing, and measurement of audiences across all mediums. Powered by Advanced AI, FullThrottle customizes data-driven retail solutions for agencies, media companies, and brands. For more information, visit https://www.fullthrottle.ai/.
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
Contact
SiliconAlleyMedia for Full Throttle
Alexandra Levy
alex@siliconalley-media.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.