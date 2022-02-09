Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,037.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global eosinophilic esophagitis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 138.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market:
Key market players are focusing on developing advanced treatment options for treating eosinophilic esophagitis. This is expected to help key players gain a strong foothold in the market and also create lucrative opportunities for key players to provide non-invasive potential alternatives to certain surgical procedures. For instance, November 8, 2021, AstraZeneca Fasenra (benralizumab) was granted Orphan Drug Designations (ODDs) for the treatment of Eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and Eosinophilic gastroenteritis (EGE) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the treatment of EG with or without EGE in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) .
Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4909
Key Market Takeaways:
The global eosinophilic esophagitis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding the eosinophilic esophagitis is likely drive the growth of market. For instance, The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) also partnered with major pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca plc, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others which provide support to the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) in organizing National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW)
Among drug class, the proton pump inhibitor (PPI) segment is expected to witness the largest market share in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market over the forecast period. Proton pump inhibitors are the first-line treatment option for eosinophilic esophagitis. This is expected to drive the segment growth. Omeprazole and Esomeprazole are the products offered by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals an Indian pharmaceutical company and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. pharmaceutical manufacturer respectively for the treatment of reflux-mediated esophageal eosinophilia.
Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to constitute for the largest market share in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market over the forecast period. The availability of various products is anticipated to drive the segment growth.
On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global eosinophilic esophagitis market over the forecast period. Early approval of technologically advanced products and strong focus on strategic development such acquisition, partnership, etc. by key players are anticipated to drive the market growth in the region. For instance, in June 2021, Revolo Biotherapeutics a revolutionary biotherapeutics company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate ‘1104 in a Phase 2 trial for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market include Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, EsoCap AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi S.A., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Allakos Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Landos Biopharma, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Quorum Innovations LLC, and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH.
Buy-Now this Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4909
Market Segmentation:
- Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market, By Drug Class:
-
- Corticosteroids
- Budesonide
- Jorveza
- Off-label budesonide
- Fluticasone
- Budesonide
- Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI)
- Omeprazole
- Esomeprazole
- Others
- Late Stage Pipeline Drugs
- Dupixent
- APT-1011
- Lirentelimab (AK002)
- Cendakimab
- Etrasimod
- TAK-721
- Omilancor (BT-11)
- Corticosteroids
- Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market, By Distribution Channel:
-
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- North America
-
-
-
- U.S.
- Canada
-
-
-
- Latin America
-
-
- By Country
- Brazil
- By Country
-
-
-
-
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
-
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- By Country
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- By Country
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- By Country
- Africa
- By Country/Region
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- By Country/Region
-
Related Market Intelligence Reports:
Proton Pump Inhibitors Market, by Type (Omeprazole, Pantaprazole, Rabeprazole, Dexlansoprazole, lansoprazole, and Others), by Disease Indication (Ulcers, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027
Chronic Aspergillosis Treatment Market, by Drug Class (Corticosteroids and Anti-fungal Drugs), by Disease Type (Simple Aspergilloma, Chronic Cavitary Pulmonary Aspergillosis, Chronic Fibrosing Pulmonary Aspergillosis, Subacute Invasive Aspergillosis, Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis [ABPA], and Severe Asthma With Fungal Sensitization [SAFS]), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Drug Store, and E-commerce), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.