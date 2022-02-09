Vera Bradley's Tom Giacalone Named to Signifyd 2022 Most Influential in Ecommerce List

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA "Vera Bradley" or the "Company"))), a leading American lifestyle company, announced today that Tom Giacalone, VP, Digital for its Vera Bradley Brand, has been named to Signifyd's list of the 2022 Most Influential in Ecommerce, a group of commerce leaders who in an exceptional way overcame the unique challenges of the past year and propelled their organizations to new heights.



The 30 awardees come from around the world and work in a broad range of verticals and roles. Each of them, including Giacalone, demonstrated creativity, perseverance, agility and brilliance in navigating the new era of ecommerce spurred by the challenges of an ongoing pandemic, changing consumer preferences and supply chain disruptions.

"Retail has always been the kind of dynamic industry that requires rapid thinking and decisive action. The last two years have exposed that as a tremendous understatement," Signifyd CEO Raj Ramanand said in announcing the most recent award winners. "These 30 honorees have turned that challenge into an advantage by launching new initiatives and exhibiting new thinking that has transformed their businesses in ways that anticipate where their customers are headed next."

Giacalone has been added to an exclusive list that includes 29 fellow honorees and a group of 30 recognized in 2021 as Signifyd's inaugural group of the Most Influential in Ecommerce.

Since joining Vera Bradley in 2014, Giacalone has led the brand's digital transformation, including the successful migration of Vera Bradley's digital flagship to a new ecommerce platform, re-launching international ecommerce capabilities, and making countless other enhancements to improve the omnichannel customer experience. Giacalone served as an active member of Shop.org from 2003 to 2015 when he was named to the National Retail Federation Digital Council. In 2018, he was appointed by industry peers to serve on the National Retail Federation Digital Advisory Board (Shop.org Board of Directors), a post he currently holds.

"On behalf of the entire Vera Bradley team, I would like to congratulate Tom Giacalone on being named a Most Influential in Ecommerce honoree," noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. "Tom has been instrumental in our evolution into a digitally-focused company that effectively engages our customers with a seamless shopping experience across devices. Tom's talent, tenacity and ingenuity make him very deserving of this honor."

As a Most Influential in Ecommerce honoree, Giacalone joins an elite group of industry professionals who now belong to a learning community that over the coming year will share its insights and knowledge through a series of events.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as "gifting" and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets ("Pura Vida"). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT SIGNIFYD

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, Belfast and London.

