Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "GEG," or "Great Elm"), GEG, today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Friday, February 11, 2022, prior to the opening of the stock market.
Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast
Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results.
All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.
For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/572823991=.
About Great Elm Group, Inc.
Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.'s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.
Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
(617) 375-3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com
