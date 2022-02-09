Aware's Knomi Awarded 2022 Future Digital Award for Best Mobile Identity Solution

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., AWRE, a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, announces that it has been awarded a 2022 Future Digital Award from Juniper Research for its Knomi® mobile biometric authentication platform. Knomi was named Best Mobile Identity Solution in the Security and Fraud category for the telecommunications industry by providing mobile network operators with a truly viable biometric alternative to inherently unsafe authentication methods such as the password.



The Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework enables convenient, fraud-resistant customer authentication for a variety of mobile identity use cases. It uses a person's unique physical characteristics to register and authenticate users simply, securely and conveniently, eliminating the need for passwords without requiring additional hardware or infrastructure. With instances of identity and SIM-card fraud on the rise, Knomi provides telecommunications companies with a means to protect both their users' identities and their own reputations, while simultaneously increasing customer accessibility to personal accounts and services.

"We have always believed very strongly in the benefits of our Knomi solution and it's thrilling to see it once again get the recognition it deserves," said Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, chief technology officer at Aware. "Knomi is an ideal authentication solution for many industries; including telecommunications where threats of identity and SIM-card fraud are on the rise. Our win with the Future Digital Awards confirms what we already knew about our product's benefits, and we are very thankful for the recognition."

The Future Digital Awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future. Knomi's potential to address cybersecurity concerns and increase access and convenience for users across virtually any industry directly meets the award's qualifications.

To learn more about Knomi's award-winning features and benefits, visit Aware's website.

About Aware

Aware AWRE is a biometric leader trusted around the world to provide biometric software solutions and services that enable customers to grow with frictionless mobile biometric identity management. From enrollment to identification, authentication and lifecycle management, Aware is empowering customers to embrace biometrics and end users to own their identities in a more mobile, remote, operational and touchless world. Its market-leading liveness detection and multi-modal biometric fusion improve security through fingerprint, face, iris and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, biometric workflows and middleware, and a full scale ABIS. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense and intelligence. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

