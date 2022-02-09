Privacy and Protection Inspire Three New Products From Trex® Pergola™

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As homeowners continue to value and prioritize safety and sanctuary in the wake of the pandemic, they are increasingly seeking ways to augment these elements at home – including in their backyards. With this in mind, Structureworks, the exclusive makers of Trex® Pergola™ since 2011, has created three new products for 2022, Trex® Privacy™, Trex® Shade™ and Trex® Pergola™ Retreat, all designed to deliver enhanced privacy and protection to outdoor spaces.

"One of our biggest requests for outdoor living spaces this year is privacy," said Andy Sears, VP of Trex Pergola products. "Throughout the pandemic, our backyards have become increasingly vital both for escape and fresh air, but also as multi-purpose spaces for everything from relaxation and meditation to exercise, entertaining and remote working. As we continue to adjust to new ways of living, homeowners are craving products that create a sense of sanctuary, while also offering protection from the outdoor elements."

Trex ® Privacy ™

Trex Privacy is a new series of stylish and low-maintenance aluminum privacy wall panels. Offered in both permanent and moveable options, these decorative screens are available in multiple patterns with a variety of powder coated color choices to complement the aesthetic of any outdoor setting. Fixed panels are offered in 3'x3' and 6'x3' sizes, and 6'x3' moveable screens are available with up to five panel configurations. Custom offerings are also available for both options.

"In addition to enhancing privacy around decks, patios and pools, Trex Privacy panels can be strategically integrated into spatial plans to define functional areas and create the look and feel of an outdoor room," noted Sears.

Trex ® Shade ™

Trex Shade is a new collection of architectural shade panels for use with new and existing pergola structures. The attractive, yet sturdy, panels are designed to be attached atop the rafters of pergola to add stylish protection from the sun.

"These panels feature beautiful artistic and organic patterns that evoke the feeling of sitting under a shady tree," Sears explained.

Manufactured from aluminum components with stainless steel hardware, Trex Shade panels are available in multiple patterns and finished in a super durable powder coat engineered for exterior applications.

In addition to adding these two new categories to its robust outdoor living portfolio, Trex also will expand its popular Trex Pergola collection with a brand new structure style.

"We have long recognized the value of the pergola segment and are pleased to have shared a successful partnership with Structureworks for more than a decade," noted Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. "Like Trex, they are the leader in the composite pergola category and continue to raise the bar with exciting new innovations."

Trex ® Pergola ™ Retreat

Ideally suited for both residential and commercial applications, the new Trex Pergola Retreat is an aluminum pergola offered in nine freestanding sizes. Featuring an open-rafter design with clean lines, Retreat delivers a modern aesthetic while maintaining a traditional look and feel. With no stringers or purlins, the structure can accommodate Trex Shade panels for elevated design and protection from the sun. Additionally, like all Trex Pergola models, Retreat is conveniently packaged as a complete kit that includes the required hardware and components – all pre-cut to exact sizes for quick, easy assembly.

"Retreat is a perfect option for upscale residential projects as well as multi-family, hospitality and other commercial applications," noted Sears. "The lightweight, aluminum components make it easy to assemble and install, while its strength, durability and low-maintenance benefits appeal to property owners and managers."

Trex Pergola products are meticulously crafted and hand-finished in the USA, and backed by a 25-Year Limited Residential Warranty or a 10-Year Limited Commercial Warranty.

Trex Privacy and Trex Shade will be on display during IBS 2022 in the Trex Company booth (#W2954). More information about these new products can be found at https://www.trex.com/products/pergola/ . To learn more about Trex, visit www.trex.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. TREX is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes' 2021 List of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies and Fortune magazine's 2020 list of the world's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Structureworks

Trex® Pergola™ products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks™ under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Product warranties are provided by the manufacturer. Since 1990, Structureworks has been designing and creating beautiful and functional outdoor structures in a wide range of materials. Using proven engineering practices, innovative designs and advanced manufacturing techniques, the company has become the leading producer of outdoor structures for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. For more information, visit www.structureworks.com.

