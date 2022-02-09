Miso Robotics to Webcast Live at Regulation A+ Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Miso Robotics – the robotics company transforming the restaurant industry with intelligent automation – announced that CEO Mike Bell will present at the Regulation A+ Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th.
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Miso questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Timing details and link below.
DATE: February 10th, 2022
TIME: 11:30 a.m. PST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rCDyzO
Recent Miso Highlights
- Miso just announced the opening of its Series E funding round after raising more than $50 million through equity crowdfunding in its Series C and D. It is currently accepting investment reservations in this round while it undergoes the SEC review process. To do so, please visit https://invest.misorobotics.com.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Miso Robotics
Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.
With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting reservations for its Series E round. To reserve your investment in the future of restaurant automation go to https://invest.misorobotics.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
SOURCE: Virtual Investor Conferences
CONTACTS: Miso Robotics Joey Telucci Golin (650) 291-0086 jtelucci@golin.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com
