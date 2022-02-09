Pythian Renews Machine Learning Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (" Pythian "), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced it has renewed its Machine Learning Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program . By validating this Partner Specialization, Pythian has demonstrated success with data exploration, processing, model training, model evaluation, model deployment, online prediction, and Google Cloud's Machine Learning APIs. Specialization is the highest technical designation a Google Cloud partner can earn.



"Developing the deepest proficiency in cloud services and technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence enable partners like Pythian to deliver significant, long-term value for customers," said Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud. "This renewal validates Pythian's expertise with Google Cloud machine learning, and proven experience helping customers build and deploy ML models, and ultimately better understand and use their data."

A third-party auditor evaluated Pythian for the specialization. The audit involved a thorough review of three client case studies. In one, Pythian's data scientists helped supermarket retailer Schnucks develop a machine learning model to predict shopper likelihood to buy certain products and recommend complementary products.

Pythian provides end-to-end services and solutions for Google Cloud that span infrastructure and operations management, automation and DevOps, and data and analytics. The company's unique expertise in data, analytics and cloud technologies–as well as its proven ‘Plan/Deploy/Manage' methodology–helps mid and large size businesses transform their data and stay competitive.

"We take our customers' dreams of innovation very seriously," said Paul Lewis , chief technology officer at Pythian. "Their visions inspire us to stay on the forefront of technologies that can bring those dreams to life."

Pythian has earned multiple Google Cloud specializations, demonstrating a deep commitment to its customers' success. Pythian experts build and implement machine learning models at scale that continuously learn and deliver insights that drive growth, strengthen customer loyalty, reduce costs, and accomplish the myriad goals of its customers.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging data, analytics, and cloud. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions for the toughest data challenges. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations in Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, and Data Management, and a Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and on our Blog .

