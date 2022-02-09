Condo stakeholders at risk due to uncertainty in their reserve funds

OTTAWA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries reveals that low reserve fund contributions will likely lead to overwhelming annual increases and require lump-sum payments from owners to cover shortfalls, and could potentially lead to the loss of homes, especially in the context of rising interest rates.
Longevity of Infrastructure – Reserving and Risk Management in Condo Maintenance in Canada explores the current state of the Canadian condo industry, providing insight into the status of reserve funds set aside for paying for future repairs and replacement costs of common elements shared among condo owners.
Findings show that many condo corporations across Canada have low reserve fund contributions. This deferral of contributions from current owners to the next buyers will create intergenerational inequity as well as a false overvaluation of the market value of condo properties.
"In aggregate, not enough money is being set aside for future expected payments or to cover unexpected repairs," says Jean-Sébastien Côté, FCIA and co-author of the paper. "There are large bills to be paid soon, and very few condos have saved enough, especially those constructed since 2000."
The authors suggest potential solutions for condominium boards to consider:
- Maintaining a reasonable and realistic minimum annual contribution and fund balance from the beginning of the creation of the condo corporation.
- Establishing a financial cushion for emergencies and unexpected market changes.
- Increasing the availability and collection of data in the condominium industry.
- Better educating stakeholders on the issues related to condominiums.
The paper further recommends that improvements to condominium legislation is a key element in reducing the risk to Canadian condo owners.
Read the full research paper: https://www.cia-ica.ca/publications/publication-details/rp222024
Media contact
Josée Gonthier
Manager, Communications
Canadian Institute of Actuaries
josee.gonthier@cia-ica.ca
613-236-8196 ext. 106
The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science for the financial well-being of society. Our more than 6,000 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help ensure the financial security of all Canadians.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.