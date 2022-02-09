LifeLabs ranked in the top 100 of Canada's Best Employers of 2022 by Forbes

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share that LifeLabs has been named one of "Canada's Best Employers for 2022" by Forbes. In addition to being recognized for the second consecutive year, LifeLabs has also placed in the top 100, out of 300 employers. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"As an organization, it is an honour to be recognized by our employees and peers as an employer of choice," says Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. "We thank each of our employees for embodying LifeLabs' values daily, making significant contributions to our communities and the healthcare sector. They are the driving force of what we do in our pursuit of excellence and to empower healthier Canadians."

Despite navigating through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, LifeLabs' placement for this award significantly improved from the previous year, from a ranking of 190 to 75.

Forbes in partnership with market research firm, Statista, surveyed more than 10,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees to rank the list of 300 employers. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as nominating organizations other than their own.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

