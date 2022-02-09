AUER CBD Open New Third Location in San Diego; Stocking CBD Products Including Gummies, Tinctures, Oils and Pet Treats

San Diego, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUER CBD, the health and wellness superstore and online retailer based in San Diego, California, have today announced the official opening of a third location in the city.
Situated on India Street, the new superstore is just a 10-minute drive away from popular landmarks and locations, including Harbor Island, San Diego Zoo, San Diego International Airport and the Gaslamp Quarter.
Continued customer demand for AUER CBD San Diego | CBD products, CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD oils, CBD pet treats and varying other products was a driving factor behind the team's decision to open up a third location in the city, and sees the company further expand their geographical reach, having already found success in Vista California and in Ocean Beach.
Below, we outline how customers in San Diego can find the new superstore on India Street, and the types of products they can expect to see in-stock and online:
How to find the new AUER CBD superstore on India Street:
The full address for the new AUER CBD superstore is:
2971 India St, San Diego, CA 92103, United States
To see the exact location on a map and to find directions based on walk distance, car travel or bus, simply type the following into Google and choose the India Street store from the search results: AUER CBD San Diego CBD products, CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD oils, CBD pet treats
What CBD products can customers expect to find in-stock at the new store?
AUER CBD provides a large range of high-quality CBD products for everyday use. As a family-owned business who employ knowledgeable and friendly staff, their aim is to make sure you have a fantastic shopping experience, and to equip you with all the information you need to find the right CBD products to suit your requirements.
When visiting the new store on India Street, San Diego, you'll find the following in-stock:
CBD Products
CBD Gummies
CBD Tinctures
CBD Oils
CBD Pet Treats
…and much more.
Why is AUER CBD a popular choice for CBD customers in San Diego?
The opening of a third location is a bit of landmark for AUER CBD. CBD products are incredibly popular right now and have been for the past few years. The popularity of this market shows no signing of slowing down, and this had led to the emergence of many new CBD dispensaries across the country.
AUER CBD have managed to become one of the most popular choices for CBD products in San Diego, despite fierce competition, thanks to their considered approach to stocking only the highest quality products at affordable prices.
Key to their popularity, and one of the reasons behind the expansion of physical stores, is that they are the experts when it comes to CBD. Once considered a slightly taboo subject area, CBD has now become a mainstream phenomenon, with everybody from athletes to the everyday public waking up to the amazing benefits of the product.
AUER CBD are dedicated to providing factual and transparent information on their AUER CBD San Diego CBD products, CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD oils, CBD pet treats and many more products, so that customers feel educated and confident that they are making the right purchase decision from the right CBD dispensary.
About AUER CBD:
AUER CBD is a Health and Wellness Superstore located in San Diego Country and North Country, that provides high-quality CBD products for everyday use. It's a family-owned business with knowledgeable, professional staff. Their goal is to provide the best customer service and quality products, with CBD specialists who will educate you and help you pick the right CBD products for your requirements. Learn more via the website: https://auercbd.com/
https://thenewsfront.com/auer-cbd-open-new-third-location-in-san-diego-stocking-cbd-products-including-gummies-tinctures-oils-and-pet-treats/
Auer CBD San Diego | CBD Products, CBD Gummies, CBD Tinctures, CBD Oils, CBD Pet Treats 2971 India St San Diego CA 92103 United States 619-230-5586 https://auercbd.com/ https://g.page/r/CdlIx5x_TUi6EBA
