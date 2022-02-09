Natural Health Trends Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $16.1 million increased 13% compared to the third quarter of 2021

Seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income

Generated positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter and full year of 2021

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

HONG KONG, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. NHTC, a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $16.1 million increased 13% compared to $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and decreased 3% compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income was $487,000 compared to $479,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income was $232,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $471,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 and $747,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The number of Active Members1 were down slightly to 45,760 at December 31, 2021, compared to 45,950 at September 30, 2021, and decreased 12% compared to 52,230 at December 31, 2020.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $60.0 million decreased 3% compared to $62.1 million in 2020.

Operating income was $1.6 million compared to $669,000 in 2020.

Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $843,000, or $0.07 per diluted share, in 2020.

Management Commentary

"We were pleased to report fourth quarter revenue of $16.1 million, an increase of 13% over the third quarter of 2021," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. "The top-line improvement reflected double-digit growth in order volume given our increased ability to adapt to the ever-changing macroeconomic environment resulting from the pandemic. The increase in order volume resulted in our deferred revenue balance growing by $2.5 million from September 30 to December 31, 2021. Additionally, we reported our seventh consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income."

Mr. Sharng continued, "As we look ahead into 2022, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the associated government-mandated restrictions and lockdowns, will likely continue to present headwinds to our business. However, we believe we can continue to support our order volume due to the unwavering hard work and dedication of our employees, leaders and members, coupled with our ability to quickly respond and adapt to changing market conditions. We are guardedly optimistic we will benefit from a gradual resumption of in-person member events and activities going forward."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 million in 2021 compared to $1.9 million in 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $83.8 million as of December 31, 2021, down from $92.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

On February 7, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 22, 2022.

The Company expects to issue its 2021 audited financial results in late February with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These financial results are preliminary and the accompanying financial statements have not been audited or have not yet been reviewed by the Company's independent accountants. Significant updates and revisions may be required before the release of the Company's 2021 audited financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results today, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International) Conference ID: 13726094 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1522631&tp_key=580f9875a9

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13726094.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. NHTC is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Natural Health Trends Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com



Investor Contact:

ADDO Investor Relations

Tel: 310-829-5400

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com

3

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,843 $ 92,367 Inventories 5,257 3,779 Other current assets 4,369 3,595 Total current assets 93,469 99,741 Property and equipment, net 463 539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,021 3,745 Restricted cash 522 525 Deferred tax asset 309 731 Other assets 571 661 Total assets $ 98,355 $ 105,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 761 $ 580 Income taxes payable 1,345 1,481 Accrued commissions 3,636 3,496 Other accrued expenses 1,933 1,922 Deferred revenue 8,536 3,091 Amounts held in eWallets 6,341 8,503 Operating lease liabilities 1,239 1,163 Other current liabilities 865 1,270 Total current liabilities 24,656 21,506 Income taxes payable 12,130 13,748 Deferred tax liability 153 216 Operating lease liabilities 1,928 2,775 Total liabilities 38,867 38,245 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,102 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (231 ) 7,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (492 ) (336 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (25,904 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,488 67,697 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 98,355 $ 105,942





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 16,108 $ 16,595 $ 60,005 $ 62,071 Cost of sales 4,153 4,024 15,010 16,990 Gross profit 11,955 12,571 44,995 45,081 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 7,110 6,868 25,578 26,204 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,358 4,437 17,846 18,208 Total operating expenses 11,468 11,305 43,424 44,412 Income from operations 487 1,266 1,571 669 Other income (expense), net 31 218 (61 ) 821 Income before income taxes 518 1,484 1,510 1,490 Income tax provision 286 737 425 647 Net income $ 232 $ 747 $ 1,085 $ 843 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,159 10,777 11,017 10,630 Diluted 11,424 11,424 11,424 11,424

5

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)