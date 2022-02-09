Aaron Khosh of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Lists Newport Beach Bayfront Home for $15 Million

Newport Beach, CA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Khosh Team is proud to represent a spectacular bayfront home that was prominently featured on MTV's reality show "Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County," listed for $15 million by Aaron Khosh in the Newport Beach office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

"This incredible house at 350 Buena Vista Boulevard is recognized as one of the finest trophy properties on the Balboa Peninsula," Aaron said. "The home is situated on a turning basin, facing Buena Vista Boulevard, one of the most sought-after streets in Newport Beach and adjacent to the Newport Harbor Yacht Club. This is an incredible opportunity to live in the center of the yachting lifestyle that sets Newport Harbor apart from all others."

"It's no wonder the TV series selected it as a regular setting for its popular ‘Newport Harbor' series," Aaron noted. "Allie Stockton, the homeowner's daughter, was one of the stars of the show."

The home's 102 feet of bay frontage far exceeds the average length for the boating-oriented community, Aaron added. A recent million-dollar renovation raised ceiling heights by 12 feet, and windows have been upgraded to floor to ceiling to take full advantage of the sweeping sightline views facing the epicenter of Newport Harbor's turning basin, the Newport Beach cityscape, San Gabriel Mountains, and harbor sunsets.

Because the house is positioned lengthwise on the primary lot, harbor views can be seen from three sides of the residence, giving almost every room a water view. The ultimate Newport boating lifestyle is achieved thanks to an over-the-water dock, patio, and three boat slips, capable of accommodating three large vessels.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home's one-of-a-kind design features a sprawling, primary living space that has been structurally reengineered, enlarged, and elevated. The house sits on a 4,032-square-foot parcel, with a sprawling 2,031-square-foot bayfront patio that steps down to the sandy beach.

A sophisticated, oversized open-space living room facing Newport Harbor includes custom-crafted cherrywood built-ins, a stately fireplace, and the perfect gallery setting to exhibit fine art and sculptures. Next to the formal dining room is the spacious chef's kitchen, which includes a well-equipped lineup of high-end appliances. With an extraordinary, truly unique 15-foot copper-barreled ceiling, a generous granite-top center island, custom leaded-glass windows, and gorgeous harbor views, the kitchen offers the perfect setting for entertaining.

The large primary bedroom invites relaxation with an intimate fireplace and direct views of the turning basin and mountains, while the primary bathroom rivals a five-star resort, offering dual marble vanities and a spa-like soaking tub.

A multipurpose bedroom, perfect for a guest suite or office, includes an artisanal circular staircase, built-in cherrywood bar, and more spectacular harbor views.

In addition to the 3,971 square feet of living space, the house features a sunroom, two basements, and a staircase-accessible attic space, collectively totaling 1,605 square feet of additional usable space. To make it a breeze to move between floors, a residential elevator serves to two levels of the home.

To learn more about this remarkable waterfront home in a coveted location in the heart of Newport Harbor, contact Aaron Khosh at 949.554.4155 or AaronKhosh@gmail.com. A video tour of the exceptional residence is at https://vimeo.com/671334585.

About the Khosh Team

Dynamic father-son duo Mehdi Khosh, Real Estate Broker, and Aaron Khosh, REALTOR® and Luxury Property Specialist, lead the top-producing Southern California Khosh Team. Headquartered in Newport Beach and specializing in the Coastal Orange County market, the Khosh Team's 42-year history of successful real estate marketing, negotiating, selling, and closing comes from building long-term, trusted relationships with their clients. Led by Aaron Khosh's unrelenting drive and robust passion, and Mehdi Khosh's influential leadership and industry expertise, their record-breaking achievements exceed $2 billion in home sales. The Khosh Team's affiliation with the world-class Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties brand brings a definitive mark of stability, strength, and innovation to the luxury real estate marketplace.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

Attachments

Bill Bartshe Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties 858-204-0625 Bill.Bartshe@bhhscal.com