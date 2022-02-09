ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Cardano Based GOmetalaunch $URGO Token Seed Sale continues, sells out 38% amidst early adopters Euphoria

by Globe Newswire
February 9, 2022 9:00 AM | 3 min read

New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token Seed Sale is live now, with 38% of allocated tokens for seed sales already sold in a space of 8 days, with 20 days remaining for seed sale early adopters and $URGO holders are feeling euphoric about the endless possibilities and utility of the platform. Join seed sales at https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

GOmetalaunch is the Pioneer Metaverse IDO Launchpad on the Cardano Blockchain, the First of its kind on Cardano, fully dedicated to Launching Cardano Metaverse projects and Play to Earn NFT Projects on the Cardano Blockchain and across other blockchain's like Binance and Ethereum.

The Vision For The Future

The Gometalaunch team believes that metaverse is the future of the internet and human interactions, as recently seen with the three biggest companies in the world (Facebook, Microsoft and Apple) investing in the Metaverse and therefore, aims to bring people closer to the new trending world.  

As a $URGO token holder and community member, GOmetalaunch will offer the opportunity to become the first and earliest pioneers of the future through access to the earliest Metaverse projects that will form building blocks of The Metaverse.

$URGO Token Features:

1. Staking: You can stake the $URGO tokens or delegate them to a staking pool to earn rewards

2. Trading: When listed on an exchange you can Trade $URGO against USDT and ADA

3. Store of Value: You can swap your $URGO Tokens for ADA or USDT

4. Governance: $URGO tokens will be your gateway into the Governance and decision Making process of the GOmetalaunch Ecosystem, the higher the number of Tokens you have, the higher and stronger the weight of your decision in the ecosystem governance

5. Access to the Metaverse: As a $URGO token holder, you will have exclusive access to the best Metaverse and Hottest Metaverse projects and features

6. Access to Non Fungible Digital Assets (NFT's): As a $URGO Token Holder, you will be eligible to access special NFT skins and collectibles in the Metaverse.

Join the Seed Sale Through https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

How To Buy $URGO Tokens

Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to your Cardano wallet

Step 2: Visit the $URGO Token Sale Page and send your ADA to the provided wallet Address.

Step 3: $URGO tokens will be air dropped to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales

Note: 

* Ensure to send ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi, Daedalus, or Adalite not from an exchange wallet.

* $URGO Tokens will be air dropped to your wallet within 24hours of sending ADA, we solicit your patience.

* You must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $URGO Token

About GOmetalaunch

GOmetalaunch is the first Cross Chain Metaverse IDO Launchpad being built on the Cardano Blockchain. Metalaunch will act as the gateway to the metaverse, offering GO Community members and Token Holders the opportunity to become the earliest and pioneer adopters of the Metaverse through exclusive Metaverse Project launches that will form the building blocks of the future of the Metaverse.

$URGO Token Seed Sale Details

Seed Sale Allocation: 200,000,000 $URGO Tokens

Seed Sale Price: 1 ADA = 526 $URGO Tokens

Sales Page: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io

Minimum Buy Amount: 200 ADA per purchase

Maximum Buy Amount: 20,000 ADA per Purchase

NOTE: Minimum amount is fixed, users MUST not send below that.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GOmetalaunch

Telegram Group: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters

Medium: https://medium.com/@gometalaunch


Media Details
Company Name: GOmetalaunch
Email: hello (at) GOmetalaunch.io
Website: https://GOmetalaunch.io

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.