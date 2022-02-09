EIV Capital Closes on $702 Million

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIV Capital, LLC ("EIV Capital" or "EIV"), an energy-focused private equity firm, announced today the final closing of its fourth flagship fund, EIV Capital Fund IV, LP, along with its co-invest vehicle, EIV Capital IV Top-up Fund, LP and affiliates (together "Fund IV"), raising in the aggregate approximately $702 million, surpassing its original $625 million target. Fund IV will continue to pursue an investment strategy similar to prior funds by making growth equity investments primarily in energy infrastructure and niche renewable energy sectors and opportunistically in other parts of the energy value chain. With more than $900 million of capital available to deploy into new investments, EIV Capital is excited about the current investing environment and continuing to partner with companies and executives to build businesses that create value for their founders, customers, employees, EIV's underlying investors, and other stakeholders.

Fund IV completed fundraising activities in early December 2021. Fund IV has already partnered with three new portfolio companies to support their growth. EIV will continue its successful approach of partnering with entrepreneurial management teams who operate companies in attractive markets. Fund IV will primarily focus on midstream infrastructure, including gathering, processing, distribution, storage and marketing of oil, natural gas and refined products, as well as growth renewable projects, including waste to energy, renewable natural gas, renewable chemicals, and businesses providing resiliency and reliability to the electric grid. In addition to its infrastructure and renewables focus, Fund IV will seek to partner with proven entrepreneurs in related segments of the energy value chain.

"We are grateful for our new and existing partners' support and are pleased to have closed our largest fund to date," noted Patti Melcher, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of EIV Capital. "We believe EIV's experience investing across the energy value chain, including over a decade of investing into renewable energy companies, positions EIV to support companies and projects both within traditional energy and energy transition sectors of the industry."

"We believe that many market factors, including COVID-19 and ESG tailwinds, created an attractive investing environment in the energy sector. EIV is well-positioned to leverage its operating, commercial and financial expertise to identify these opportunities and be the partner of choice for experienced entrepreneurial management teams and strong operating businesses," said David Finan, Partner of EIV Capital. "We look forward to working with our partners to build businesses creating value for our investors and their constituents."

About EIV Capital

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV Capital focuses on investments in businesses that create value through infrastructure, innovation or efficiency. The firm's management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. For more information, visit www.eivcapital.com.

