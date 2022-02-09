Galantas Gold Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation ((TSX-V &, AIM: GAL, OTCQX:GALKF), a Canadian public company developing the Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland, today announced that Mario Stifano, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15th, 2022.
DATE: February 15th, 2022
TIME: 12:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3KJUz3U
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- January 31, 2022: Galantas Gold drills 17.4 g/t gold and 74.6 g/t silver over 13.1 metres at the Omagh Project
- January 10, 2022: Galantas Gold provides corporate update and production guidance
- December 13, 2021: Galantas Gold drills 10.1 g/t gold and 93.5 g/t silver over 6.5 metres at the Omagh Project
- November 24, 2021: Galantas Gold drills 26.7 g/t gold over 2.9 metres on the Kearney Vein system
About Galantas Gold Corporation
Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
SOURCE: VirtualInvestorConferences.com
CONTACTS: Galantas Gold Corporation Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer Email: info@galantas.com Website: www.galantas.com Telephone: +44(0)28 8224 1100 Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com
