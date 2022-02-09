Galantas Gold Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation ((TSX-V &, AIM: GAL, OTCQX:GALKF), a Canadian public company developing the Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland, today announced that Mario Stifano, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15th, 2022.



DATE: February 15th, 2022

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3KJUz3U

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

January 31, 2022: Galantas Gold drills 17.4 g/t gold and 74.6 g/t silver over 13.1 metres at the Omagh Project

January 10, 2022: Galantas Gold provides corporate update and production guidance

December 13, 2021: Galantas Gold drills 10.1 g/t gold and 93.5 g/t silver over 6.5 metres at the Omagh Project

November 24, 2021: Galantas Gold drills 26.7 g/t gold over 2.9 metres on the Kearney Vein system

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

