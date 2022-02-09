Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. SJ.
|OPEN TO:
|Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
|DATE:
|Wednesday, March 9, 2022
|TIME:
|10:00 a.m. EST
|CALL:
|438-803-0545 (For all Montreal and overseas participants)
|1-888-440-2194 (For all other North American participants)
THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4899896 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 as of 1:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MBC Capital Markets Advisors at 514-731-0000.
