ChemoCentryx to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., CCXI, today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. In the United States, ChemoCentryx markets TAVNEOS® (avacopan), the first approved orally-administered inhibitor of the complement 5a receptor as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis. TAVNEOS is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Additionally, ChemoCentryx has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer. For more information about the Company visit www.chemocentryx.com.
TAVNEOS® is a registered trademark of ChemoCentryx, Inc. For more information, please see the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, available at TAVNEOS.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Bill Slattery, Jr.
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
650.210.2970
bslattery@chemocentryx.com
Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com
