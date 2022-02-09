Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE, a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for a limited time following the event.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences WVE is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.
Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com
Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com
