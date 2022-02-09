Global Genomics Market Report 2022-2026 - Fall in Sequencing Pricing, Advent of Industrial Policy and Inflow of Pharmaceutical Investments

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genomics Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global genomics market has increased during the years 2019-2021 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global genomics market by value, by product & services, by technology, by application, by end-user, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the genomics market, including the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Genomics market.

The global genomics market is expected to increase due to the rising cancer incidence, fall in sequencing pricing, the advent of industrial policy and inflow of pharmaceutical investments, favourable government initiatives in genomics, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing technological advancements in the genomics field, rising demand for genetically modified crops (GMO crops), and growth in the biotechnology sector. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, complexities and uncertainties, dearth of trained professionals, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall genomics market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The Global genomics Market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The laboratories of genomics have launched different types of products to cater to different needs worldwide.

The key players of the Global genomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Illumina Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

