The Limestone Boat Company Adds First Canadian Dealer to Represent Its Aquasport Boats Brand

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company ("Limestone" or the "Company") BOAT – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – is pleased to announce that it has added its first Canadian-based dealer to represent the Aquasport Boats brand: DeWildt Marine & Powersports.



This three-location dealer (Hamilton/Niagara, Innisfil and Peterborough) – all part of the DeWildt Family of companies - is a family owned and operated business that is celebrating over 50 years of business in the automotive, powersports and marine industry in Southern Ontario, Canada.

"As we continue to grow and expand The Limestone Boat Company's offerings, we are extremely excited to bring DeWildt Marine & Powersports into our family of dealer representation for Aquasport Boats," said Scott Hanson, CEO of The Limestone Boat Company Limited. "We immediately recognized DeWildt's dedication and passion and found them to be an ideal fit for growing our market reach across the border in Canada. We know that moving forward they will only add to the growth and elevation of our Aquasport brand as we continue to expand our model offerings, production capacity, and dealer opportunities in new markets."

"We're proud to be presenting Aquasport models, as well as the Limestone Boat Company as a whole," added Dealer Principal Ken DeWildt. "We take great pride in offering the utmost in sales and service to our loyal customer base, and we recognize the potential market here in Canada for Aquasport. The highly recognized brand and associated model offerings allow us to expand our opportunities as well as offer a solid product to a previously untapped market. We see nothing but success with this partnership."

Limestone recently launched the Aquasport Boats brand in the Canadian market for the first time at the Toronto International Virtual Boat Show, where the banner's offerings drew significant consumer and dealer interest. For more information on The Limestone Boat Company, visit www.limestoneboatcompany.com, www.aquasportboat.com, www.limestoneboats.com.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:

Bill Mitoulas | Investor Relations

800-720-2395

bill@limestoneboats.com

www.limestoneboatcompany.com

