$89.1 Bn Digital Payment Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Payment Market by Component (Solutions (Payment Processing, Payment Gateway, Payment Wallet, POS Solution, Payment Security and Fraud Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital payment market size is projected to grow from USD 89.1 billion in 2021 to USD 180.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, high proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, increase in eCommerce sales, and growth in internet penetration.
By deployment type, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Several vendors in the market offer payment solutions through the public and private cloud. Cloud-based payment solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models.
These solutions empower businesses to invest in payment technologies according to their specific requirements. The cloud-based deployment of digital payment software is gaining traction among SMEs, as cloud-based deployment helps SMEs avoid upfront costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.
By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is at the forefront to adopt digital payment solutions due to the increased smartphone penetration and internet connectivity in this region that provides digital payment solution providers with an opportunity to launch advanced digital payment services. The rapid eCommerce adoption also contributes to the increased use of digital payment solutions. The adoption of digital payment solutions has helped bridge economic opportunities and drive financial inclusion in APAC. APAC consumers prefer equal measures of seamless and security in all aspects of their digital payment transactions. The growing retail market in the region has enabled global digital payment solution providers to focus more in this region for providing advanced solutions.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the digital payment market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Worldwide Initiatives for the Promotion of Digital Payments
- High Proliferation of Smartphones Enabling Mcommerce Growth
- Increase in Ecommerce Sales and Growth in Internet Penetration
- Rise in the Adoption of Contactless Payments
- Increase in the Adoption of Real-Time Payments
- Evolving Customer Expectations
Restraints
- Lack of Global Standards for Cross-Border Payments
Opportunities
- Rapid Decline in Unbanked Population Across the Globe
- Gradual Adoption of Open-Banking APIs
- Progressive Changes in Regulatory Frameworks
Challenges
- Evolving Cyber Attacks on Digital Payments
- Fragmented Regional Regulatory Landscape
- Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 2Checkout
- Aci Worldwide
- Adyen
- Aliant Payments
- Alipay
- Applepay
- Aurus
- Due
- Dwolla
- Fattmerchant
- Fis
- Fiserv
- Global Payments
- Intuit
- JP Morgan Chase
- Mastercard
- Paypal
- Paysafe
- Paytrace
- Payu
- Spreedly
- Square
- Stripe
- Visa
- Wex
- Worldline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy9wfm
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.