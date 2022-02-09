VTech® Communications, Inc. Expands Family of Baby Monitors with First-Ever LeapFrog® Line

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VTech® Communications, Inc., a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors, announced its first-ever line of LeapFrog® Baby Monitors. These premium baby monitors will offer sought-after features such as adaptive, dimmable night light, high-definition video, high-definition colour LCD screens, colour night vision and 360-degree pan and tilt camera with zoom. The introductory line launched with four models including LeapFrog LF815HD, LF915HD, LF920HD and LF925HD all available now at major retailers.



"We are so excited to introduce the new LeapFrog Baby Monitors," said Gordon Chow, president of VTech Canada. "We hope these products will help to make a growing family's journey a little easier, so they have more time to create lasting memories with their loved ones."

An additional advantage to owning a LeapFrog monitor is VTech® Communications, Inc.'s latest partnership with WeeSleep™, a global company that provides parents with tools, guidance, one-on-one coaching and the support needed to improve their child's sleep health. This partnership was created to give tired new parents the sleep support they need. As part of the collaboration, all new LeapFrog® WiFi Baby Monitors will include a Light & Sound profile inspired by the experts at WeeSleep to encourage the ideal sleep environment for babies. Additionally, professional videos, tips and advice from WeeSleep experts will be available through the free downloadable app that provides parents remote access to the monitors.

LeapFrog Baby Monitors Collection

LF815HD WiFi Remote Access Smart Video Baby Monitor

The LF815HD includes a 5-inch HD Display, and a 720p high-definition LCD parent unit display to watch your little ones at home or remotely on your smartphone. Create a comfortable environment by using the adaptive colour night light, soothing sounds and calming melodies. Also available with a two camera option.

MSRP $199.99

LF915HD Video Baby Monitor with 5" High-Definition Display

The LF915HD lets parents watch over their little ones on a 5-inch, 720p high-definition LCD parent unit display. They can view rooms from top to bottom with the 80-degree vertical tilt angle and from side to side with the 360-degree horizontal viewing capability. The monitor allows parents to see baby in ultralow light with the advanced colour night vision technology. Additional features include sound-activated soothing that activates the built-in night light and soothing sounds when crying is detected, and a two-way, talk-back intercom that allows parents speak to baby through the portable parent unit.

MSRP $209.99

LF920HD Video Baby Monitor with 7" High-Definition Display

The LF920HD lets parents watch over their little ones at home on a 7-inch, 720p high-definition LCD parent unit display. They can view rooms from top to bottom with the 80-degree vertical tilt angle and from side to side with the 360-degree horizontal viewing capability. Parents can magnify details up to eight times their original size with the crisp digital zoom range and monitor room temperature and humidity levels directly from the parent unit display. Plus, the monitor allows parents to see baby even in ultralow light, thanks to the advanced colour night vision technology. Other features include sound-activated soothing that turns on a night light and soothing sounds when crying is detected, and a two-way, talk-back intercom that lets parents speak to baby through the parent unit.

MSRP $249.99

LF925HD WiFi Remote Access Video Baby Monitor with 360 Degree Pan & Tilt Camera

With a 5-inch HD Display, the LF925HD comes with a 720p high-definition LCD parent unit display to watch your little ones at home or remotely on your smartphone. View rooms from top to bottom with the 133-degree vertical tilt angle and from side to side with the 360-degree horizontal pan capability. Parents can also magnify details up to eight times with the crisp digital zoom range and monitor room temperature and humidity levels. Also available with a two-camera option.

MSRP $259.99

About VTech®

VTech Technologies Canada Ltd. is a world leader in electronic learning products for children. VTech develops products that bring innovative technology and fun together to encourage children to explore, discover and learn while they play. The high-quality, innovative products enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with award-winning products. They have a broad range of award-winning infant and preschool products available in 24 different languages worldwide.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey, now offers high-quality baby monitors to provide parents with the support they need right from the start, with essential technology for all ages and stages. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.ca.

About WeeSleep™

WeeSleep™ has helped more than 8,700 families ease their babies into healthy sleep patterns since the company was founded in 2011. Janey Reilly is an expert infant and toddler sleep consultant, who founded the company after her own experiences getting her little one to sleep. Since then, WeeSleep™ has spent the last 10 years empowering women to take charge of their lives, whether it's helping parents solve their baby's sleep challenges, or training parents to become their own independent certified sleep consultants. To learn more, visit www.wee-sleep.com.

