Standing Desk Market Size, Share, Growth [2022-2028] | Global Industry Demand, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Risks Factors, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Research Report – Market Reports World

The standing desk is an ergonomic product. Ergonomics is a discipline that studies the interactions between humans, machines and the environment. In addition to daily office work, ergonomic products are widely used in smart cities, smart factories, medical care, finance, IT, e-sports and other professional fields. The standing desk has changed the traditional office environment, realized standing office, and solved cervical spondylosis, lumbar vertebra disease, and proud flesh pain in the waist and abdomen caused by sitting for too long.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Standing Desk market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6654.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 10330 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Adjustable Standing Desk accounting of the Standing Desk global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While the Commercial segment is altered to a CAGR throughout this forecast period.

A common form of standing desk is a height-adjustable desk;

Height adjustable desks accounted for more than 95% of the market in 2019

Elevating desk broadens the function and concept of office furniture, penetrates the alternant life style of sitting and standing into office life, and timely meets people's consumption demand for healthy office in recent years.

With the further growth of office furniture market at home and abroad, the application of elevating desk in the field of healthy office will be more in-depth.

Standing desks are mainly applied in commercial office and home office, at present, commercial office dominated standing desks in the market, 85% of the market, but with the rapid development of the Internet era and outbreak, the influence of people's recognition of the home office and is higher and higher, the next standing desks play a huge role in the field of home office.

Steelcase

Ergotron

Okamura

Herman Miller

Humanscale

Haworth

Kokuyo

HNI Corporation

Workrite Ergonomics

Kinnarps

Global Furniture Group

Vari

Teknion

KI

Loctek

ConSet

Qidong Vision Mounts Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Global Standing Desk Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Standing Desk market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Standing Desk market.

Global Standing Desk Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

Adjustable Standing Desk

Stationary Standing Desk

By Application:

Commercial

Household

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Standing Desk report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Standing Desk market?

Which product segment will take the lion's share?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the Standing Desk industry in the years to come?

What are the most significant challenges that the Standing Desk market could face in the future?

Who are the leading companies on the Standing Desk market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Standing Desk market?

Detailed TOC of Global Standing Desk Market Report 2022

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Standing Desk Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Standing Desk Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Adjustable Standing Desk

1.2.3 Stationary Standing Desk

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Standing Desk Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Standing Desk Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Standing Desk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Standing Desk Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Standing Desk Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Standing Desk Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Standing Desk by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Standing Desk Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Standing Desk Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Standing Desk Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Standing Desk Study

15 Appendix

Continued….

