Alluxio Achieves 3x Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in FY22; Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform Now Powering Seven of the Ten Largest Companies by Market Cap in the World

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of the open source data orchestration platform for data driven workloads such as large-scale analytics and AI/ML, is pleased to announce considerable business momentum with 3x year-over-year revenue growth, strategic customer validation, new funding, global expansion and product advancements. Market momentum worldwide indicates that demand for Alluxio's Data Orchestration Platform will grow considerably through 2022 and beyond as companies shift to hybrid and multi-cloud workloads.



"Alluxio completed our latest fiscal year with strong results," said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO of Alluxio. "Our FY22 performance further demonstrates the market's need for better ways to access data in large-scale analytics and AI/ML applications, especially in distributed hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. We appreciate the trust our customers and community members put in us and the technology, and are excited to make Alluxio data orchestration a key part of modern data platform infrastructure."

"Rakuten processes a wide variety of massive datasets to help grow Rakuten's ecosystem of 70+ services, empower our merchants and partners, and provide the best experiences to our customers through effective business insights, product and market intelligence, customer incentives, and more," said Sandipan Chakraborty, Director of Engineering and Chief Architect, Data & AI Platform, Global Data Office at Rakuten. "Alluxio enables a much more efficient way to provide data availability and access to our internal users, across multiple datacenters and clouds, and we recently doubled our utilization to expand these benefits."

Business, Customer and Community Momentum

Seven out of the ten largest companies by market cap run Alluxio.

by market cap run Alluxio. Closed Series C financing of $50 million led by Hillhouse Capital , along with participation from all existing institutional investors including a16z , Seven Seas Partners and Volcanics Ventures .

, along with participation from all existing institutional investors including , Seven Seas Partners and . Expanded Asia-Pacific presence with the opening of an office in Beijing, China.

Tripled employee headcount, including an expanded executive team: SVP, Legal and Head of China Operations; VP, Engineering; and VP, Business Development, China.

Significantly expanded deployments with leading tech companies such as Alibaba, Meta, Microsoft, Tencent, ByteDance and more.

Delivered a go-to-market solution in collaboration with Intel offering an in-memory acceleration layer with 3rd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 200 series.

Delivered integration of RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark 3.0 to accelerate data access on NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing clusters for computation of both analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) pipelines.

Alluxio community surpassed 1,100 contributors to the github project and over 8,500 members on the community Slack channel.

Hosted eight Alluxio Community Day virtual events attracting tens of thousands of community members to showcase and share implementation use cases around key data engineering challenges and solutions around building cloud-native or hybrid cloud data and AI platforms using the latest technologies such as Alluxio, Presto, Apache Iceberg, Apache Spark, Apache Hudi, Kubernetes and more.

Advanced five new PMC (Project Management Committee) members and one new PMC maintainer.

New Advancements for the Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform

Alluxio shipped three significant releases of Alluxio Enterprise Edition in 2021, including:

Alluxio 2.5 focuses on POSIX and S3 interface access to improve performance and compatibility with popular interfaces for analytics and Machine Learning data pipelines;

Alluxio 2.6 features streamlined data pre-processing and loading phases, enabling better utilization of GPUs, greatly improving AI/ML training efficiency and reducing overall cost;

Alluxio 2.7 offers drastically improved I/O efficiency for data loading and preprocessing stages of an AI/ML training pipeline to reduce end-to-end training time and costs.



About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to data analytics and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at eight out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, Volcanics Ventures, and Hillhouse Capital. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley's AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

