Hardbacon Partners With HelloSafe to Leverage Its Comparison Tools

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 35,000 Canadians, announced today a new partnership with HelloSafe to leverage Hardbacon's portfolio of comparison tools.
HelloSafe is a comparison platform that's shaking up the insurance market. Their website Hellosafe.ca generates a volume of 2.5 million visitors per year across Canada, and it is recognized as a top rate comparison site in the insurance niche in Canada as well as in France, Mexico and Brazil, among others.
As part of the partnership, Hellosafe.ca visitors can now take advantage of Hardbacon's technology to compare financial products across several verticals including credit cards, banking and more. Via the HelloSafe website, Hardbacon's comparison tools can be easily accessed and used.
The partnership will allow more people to access Hardbacon's easy-to-use and efficient solution for shopping the best financial products in Canada according to their unique profile. The comparison tool works in just a few easy steps and is available side by side with other financial tools.
"Hardbacon and HelloSafe share a common goal to help people make better financial decisions,'' said Julien Brault, Hardbacon CEO. "I am very proud to partner with HelloSafe, which has built an impressive audience in Canada in record time thanks to their insightful content about insurance and other personal finance topics."
"We are excited to partner with Hardbacon and to share their tools that help Canadians shop for the best financial products," added Alexandre Desoutter, spokesman from HelloSafe Québec. "Hardbacon offers the most advanced technology and we trust them to bring the best resources to our community. "
Canadians can now shop and compare financial products at both Hellosafe.ca and Hardbacon.ca.
About Hardbacon
Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers and robo-advisors. Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Jennifer Braun, Publicist PR LOFT 514-291-9558 jenn.br03@gmail.com
