Compromised Credentials Affect 44% of Companies in Supply Chain, Research Finds

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays, a leading provider of third-party security risk management software, has today identified the top five most common cyber gaps among third-party organizations over 2021. Analyzing data gathered from cyber posture evaluations of tens of thousands of vendors across various industries, Panorays pinpointed "compromised credentials" as among the most common issues impacting supply chain security, with 44% of companies affected.
Other common cyber gaps this past year include:
- Significant web assets not protected by Web Application Firewalls (WAF) (48% of companies affected)
- Unpatched web servers with severe vulnerabilities (37% of companies affected)
- Vulnerable default CMS configuration (33% of companies affected)
- Insufficient security team personnel (33% of companies affected)
While it maintains a position in Panorays' Top 5 Cyber Gaps list, the patching cadence of web servers is improving. Indeed, unpatched technologies impacted over half of companies (52%) in 2019, compared to 40% in 2020 and 37% today. Meanwhile, failure to implement basic protection for websites and apps through WAF has remained consistent over the years. The costs of doing so, as well as the difficulty of configuring and maintaining WAF, could be to blame. Finally, the results indicate that insufficient security team personnel continue to be a problem, as the percentage of companies impacted has risen slightly from 31% to 33% since 2020.
"It is reassuring to see security teams taking greater initiative to patch their servers in a timely manner, and it's a trend we hope to see continue in the years to come, particularly in light of the recent Log4j disclosure. Nevertheless, we still have a way to go in safeguarding our supply chains. The persistence of cybercriminals, an expanding set of security responsibilities tied with a shortage of talent, makes for a perfect storm," said Giora Omer, Chief Architect at Panorays, who authored the report. "Yet the silver lining is that most of the common issues that crop up time and again simply require companies to follow basic cyber hygiene and best practices. The challenge that comes with tackling cyber gaps in the supply chain is not necessarily the issue itself, but the abundance of issues that make it difficult for the organization and partners to keep track."
Panorays addresses the challenge of visibility by combining automated, dynamic security questionnaires with external attack surface assessments and business context to provide organizations with a rapid, accurate view of supplier cyber risk. The company further enables easy collaboration between companies and suppliers through in-app engagement tools.
Click here to download the full report.
About Panorays
Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Greenfield Partners, BlueRed Partners (Singapore), StepStone Group, Moneta VC, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at www.panorays.com.
Media Contact Tila Pacheco Eskenzi PR tila@eskenzipr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.