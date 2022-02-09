BrewBilt Manufacturing on the Way to European Craft Beer Market

Grass Valley, CA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") BBRW announced that its distribution partner in Finland has officially closed the required bank financing to purchase their BrewBilt Manufacturing brewhouse and fermentation tanks, which will serve as the production hub of their Mad Finn Brewing Company as well as a BrewBilt showroom for sales to European markets by Brewery Ninjas, their brewery equipment distribution arm.
CEO Jef Lewis stated, "The Company has been working diligently with South Pacific Traders Oy, the parent company of Brewery Ninjas and Mad Finn Brewing Company in Finland. Brewery Ninjas plans on selling BrewBilt Manufacturing equipment to the European community, while Mad Finn anticipates brewing in their own 1,000-square meter facility as well as distributing craft beer produced by BrewBilt Brewing Co. in Northern California. The synergy between BrewBilt Manufacturing and BrewBilt Brewing Co. is expected to support distribution and sales for South Pacific Traders in Europe."
Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBilt) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Mfg)
ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)
BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs and hand crafts brewing and fermentation systems for the craft beer industry using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation's ability to effectively execute its business plans; the failure of customer quotes to result in executed purchase orders; reduced customer demand for the Company's products; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation's business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO
BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. – BBRW
(530) 802-5023
Info@BrewBilt.com
Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.