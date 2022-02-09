BrewBilt Manufacturing on the Way to European Craft Beer Market

Grass Valley, CA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") BBRW announced that its distribution partner in Finland has officially closed the required bank financing to purchase their BrewBilt Manufacturing brewhouse and fermentation tanks, which will serve as the production hub of their Mad Finn Brewing Company as well as a BrewBilt showroom for sales to European markets by Brewery Ninjas, their brewery equipment distribution arm.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, "The Company has been working diligently with South Pacific Traders Oy, the parent company of Brewery Ninjas and Mad Finn Brewing Company in Finland. Brewery Ninjas plans on selling BrewBilt Manufacturing equipment to the European community, while Mad Finn anticipates brewing in their own 1,000-square meter facility as well as distributing craft beer produced by BrewBilt Brewing Co. in Northern California. The synergy between BrewBilt Manufacturing and BrewBilt Brewing Co. is expected to support distribution and sales for South Pacific Traders in Europe."

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs and hand crafts brewing and fermentation systems for the craft beer industry using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders.

