HCI Group to Present at Bank of America Securities 2022 Insurance Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. HCI, a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will participate at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Insurance Conference, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel is scheduled to participate on a panel on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
For additional information, please see the HCI Group investor website or contact Gateway Group at HCI@gatewayir.com.
About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.
The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Matt Glover Gateway Group, Inc. Tel 949-574-3860 HCI@gatewayir.com Media Contact: Catherine Adcock Gateway Group, Inc. Tel 949-574-3860 catherine@gatewayir.com
