TELUS partners with Google Cloud and NXN Digital to make Canadian cities safer, greener, and smarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is partnering with Google Cloud and NXN Digital to deliver the next-generation of sustainable, efficient, secure, and innovative Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that will empower businesses, communities, and their residents through a vast ecosystem of people-first solutions. This strategic alignment is combining the strength and speed of TELUS' leading networks with Google Cloud's infrastructure and data analytics, and NXN Digital's "smart city as a service" platform, to enable cities and districts of any size to improve the lives of their citizens. From dynamic traffic signaling that reduces congestion and emissions, to data analytics that create smarter, more efficient city planning, the three organizations are transforming the way municipalities operate in our increasingly digital world.



"Today, we are celebrating the one-year anniversary of our 10-year partnership with Google Cloud as well as our strategic collaboration with NXN Digital by accelerating our commitment to Canadian cities and empowering them with the next-generation infrastructure and smart city technologies they need to optimize operations, improve resident safety, reduce costs, and create a more sustainable, healthier future," said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice-president and Chief Operations Officer, TELUS. "By leveraging our strategic partnerships along with the blazing speed, reliability, and lower latency of our global-leading 5G network, we are creating remarkable outcomes for Canadians."

Combining the strength of Google Cloud and NXN Digital's twin technology enables TELUS to deliver a wide range of smart solutions through a seamless, end-to-end experience, ensuring full interoperability between IoT sensors, management platform, and cloud infrastructure, all powered by TELUS' global-leading connectivity.

"We are building on our strategic alliance with TELUS to help create more sustainable and efficient cities by leveraging scalability, reliability, and intelligence of our cloud," said Amol Phadke, Managing Director, Telecom Industry Solutions, Google Cloud. "We look forward to continuing our co-innovation journey with TELUS and to supporting the digital transformation of Canadian cities through data, 5G, and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)."

"We are proud to partner with TELUS to provide data intelligence, geospatial information, and digital twin capabilities through leading cloud and network infrastructure allowing municipalities to make better, more informed decisions," said Ghazi Atallah, CEO of NXN Digital. "Our smart digital services integration and delivery platform provide the agility districts, municipalities, and urban centers need to rapidly adopt future technologies and break down data silos through one cohesive platform that seamlessly connects all systems, IoT technologies, and data sources together. Our hub of innovation is actively building the cities of the future, improving their efficiency, competitiveness, and quality of life."

Smarter solutions to build a healthier, safer, greener city

"Our smart city solutions and award-winning networks are transforming the way municipalities operate, enabling them to make impactful data-driven decisions, save energy, improve emergency response times and safety in the community, or monitor traffic for operational efficiency," said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions. "By partnering with proven leaders, we're excited to expand the capabilities of our technology in urban and rural communities through projects that make communities and businesses more efficient, productive and safe."

TELUS smart city solutions fall within four foundational pillars:

Infrastructure and environmental sustainability: Enhancing the way a municipality operates improves quality of life for citizens and contributes to municipalities' sustainability goals. These smart city solutions include connected lighting, energy management, environmental monitoring, road quality management, and smart waste.





Enhancing the way a municipality operates improves quality of life for citizens and contributes to municipalities' sustainability goals. These smart city solutions include connected lighting, energy management, environmental monitoring, road quality management, and smart waste. Intelligent transportation: Sensors, cameras, and other devices that are built into or near roads, sidewalks, and bike paths, that provide data for innovative software to improve traffic flow in real-time. This data also helps to better inform decisions around infrastructure and city planning, fleet optimization, and economic drivers like tourism hot spots.





Sensors, cameras, and other devices that are built into or near roads, sidewalks, and bike paths, that provide data for innovative software to improve traffic flow in real-time. This data also helps to better inform decisions around infrastructure and city planning, fleet optimization, and economic drivers like tourism hot spots. Public safety and security: Smart city solutions that contribute to public safety and security include advanced video systems that provide not only on-premise security, but video and data analytics. Crucially, these systems aid in emergency response and event management scenarios, allowing for faster response times and better public safety outcomes. Solutions include mission critical communications and connected worker solutions that improve the safety of remote and hybrid workers.





Smart city solutions that contribute to public safety and security include advanced video systems that provide not only on-premise security, but video and data analytics. Crucially, these systems aid in emergency response and event management scenarios, allowing for faster response times and better public safety outcomes. Solutions include mission critical communications and connected worker solutions that improve the safety of remote and hybrid workers. Health: Smart devices and virtual healthcare reduce the burden on our health system by enabling seamless processes and execution, making healthcare more accessible and empowering health professionals with tools that let them focus on what they do best: caring for patients. For example, wearables can connect emergency medical technicians with physicians through a secure network as if they were in the ambulance in person.



For more details about TELUS smart city solutions, please visit telus.com/municipality .

