Singing Machine to Announce its Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") SMDM -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that its earnings for its third quarter fiscal 2022 will be released on Monday, February 14, 2022. The same day Management will host a conference call at 4:00 pm Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Monday, February 14, 2022
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Dial-in number: (866) 518-6930
Conference ID: SMDM
An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors
About The Singing Machine
Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company's products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
