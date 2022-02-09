CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP, a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.
