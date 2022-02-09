Synchronoss Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") SNCR, a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.



Gateway will work closely with Synchronoss management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

"As a subscription-first and cloud-driven organization with a marquee customer base across the globe, Synchronoss offers a compelling investment case that we believe could benefit from an updated narrative as well as an increased outreach and investor communications program," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "Entering the new year, we have significant operational momentum, and we believe the timing is right to introduce our story to a wider, relevant audience within the financial community that will appreciate the underlying value in our business.

"We've partnered with Gateway for its strong buy- and sell-side relationships as well as the firm's deep industry experience and proven track record in effectively communicating macroeconomic growth driven stories like ours. Over the next several months, we look forward to working closely with the Gateway team to execute a comprehensive investor relations program that will allow us to improve our strategic positioning as well as support and expand our shareholder base."

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologiesbuilds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company's collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. That's why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit www.gateway-grp.com. Make sure to also follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

